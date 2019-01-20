Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Science Don McLaughlin, the founder of PurePower Botanicals, chatted with Digital Journal about his new sports medicine book, "Plants, Performance and the Endocannabinoid System: 21st Century Sports Medicine." The health benefits that are linked to hemp-derived CBD and other potent plant extracts appear to be too good to be true: they reportedly help with gut health, brain injuries, chronic inflammation, sleep disorders, cramps, fatigue, stress, anxiety, and much more. Regarding the principles in his book, McLaughlin said, "The principles and insights in the book will help you build greater energy and endurance, deepen your sleep, accelerate your recovery, reduce pain, and inflammation. By addressing these fundamentals, the book provides a means to elevate performance while at the same time reducing the risk of injury and burnout." McLaughlin continued, "The products are an extension of our Inside-Out Performance philosophy and practices. Specifically, our unique combinations of hemp and other potent plants help optimize mindset, movement, and nourishment: these are the core tenets of Inside-Out Performance." "Our Daily Boost helps reduce stress and instill calmness, which helps you develop a bulletproof mindset that is both more resilient to stress and better able to bounce back quickly after setbacks," he said. "Our Reboot product helps reduce inflammation, replenishes weary muscles and ligaments, and rejuvenates the body. Our PowerUp product increases reserves of sustainable energy and endurance, while our PowerDown formula enhances recovery (and ultimately performance) through deeper, more restful sleep." "Ultimately these products are all about supporting the fundamentals of wellness to elevate performance, and doing so sustainably by working synergistically with nature. This is what Inside-Out Performance is all about," he added. When asked what inspired him to write this book, McLaughlin said, "It was our own experience discovering how much hemp and other plants helped us not only rebound from big setbacks in our lives but also go on to thrive like never before. We're on a mission to share our discoveries and spread awareness about how hemp and other plants can help instill new habits that elevate performance in and enjoyment of life and do so sustainably." McLaughlin also opened up about the role that technology plays in his business and product model. "Technology plays a key role for PurePower because it helps us extract the nutrients in our hemp in ways that maximize their positive impacts for our customers," he said. He elaborated, "For example, the full spectrum hemp that is in our products is extracted using a technological breakthrough called vapor extraction. This extraction method captures nearly 98 percent of all of the cannabinoids in the hemp plant, which far surpasses any of the other extraction methods available." In addition, they use a pharmaceutical-grade technology called liposomal delivery for their Daily Boost product. "Liposomal delivery is at the cutting-edge for maximizing the benefits of these nutrient-rich cannabinoids, by rapidly boosting the absorption and assimilation of the nutrients in the body. Finally, we couldn't spread our PurePower message without the benefits of social media," he said. In the world of sports, hemp-derived CBD is talked about among elite professional athletes and Olympians as an alternative to the very addictive narcotics that are given for athletic injuries. It bears to mention that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its prohibited substances list in January of 2018, which applies to rules for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency. 