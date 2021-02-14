'Deep concerns' raised over WHO report on origins of COVID-19

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Investigators from the World Health Organization, looking into the origins of coronavirus in China discovered signs the outbreak was much wider in Wuhan in December 2019 than previously thought, and had possibly started earlier in another part of China. But there is concern over the discovery by WHO investigators that there was a more wide-ranging 2019 spread of the virus, possibly earlier than its emergence in Wuhan. WHO investigators are urgently seeking access to hundreds of thousands of blood samples from the city that China has not so far let them examine. U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday the U.S. has "deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process," after the Wall Street Journal reported that some WHO experts said China had not provided raw data related to a possible outbreak earlier than December 2019 in another part of China. “China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak,” Sullivan said in his statement. The WHO experts pushed back against the theory that the coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology Hector RETAMAL, AFP/File Variants pose larger questions The lead investigator for the WHO mission, Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, “The possible path from whatever original animal species all the way through to the Huanan market could have taken a very long and convoluted path involving also movements across borders,” Dr. Embarek said. As the rest of the world now knows, variants or changes in the genetic makeup of the coronavirus are common and normally harmless, occurring over time as the disease moves between and reproduces among people or animals. However, the discovery of so many different possible variants of the virus could suggest it had been circulating for longer than just that month, as some virologists have previously suggested. Dr. Embarek declined to draw conclusions about what the 13 strains could have meant for the disease's history before December. Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan in December 2019 Hector RETAMAL, AFP And it is the slow emergence of this more-detailed data relating to the origin of the virus that is of great concern to many scientists studying the origins of the disease that it may have been spreading in China long before its first official emergence in mid-December. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, in a statement on Friday, said that all hypotheses "remain open" and that more studies and analysis were needed to reach a more definitive conclusion about the origin of the virus. But he added that some of that work may lie "outside the remit and scope" of the four-week WHO mission to Wuhan.