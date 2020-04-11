By By Karen Graham 31 mins ago in Science Ornately decorated ostrich eggs were prized items among the elite circles of Mediterranean civilizations during the Bronze and Iron Ages, but little was know about how they were produced, traded and moved around the region. The British Museum is home to a quintet of pristinely preserved ostrich eggs, which were uncovered during the 19th century at the Isis Tomb, an elite burial tomb in Italy, and were dated to around 625 to 550 BC. The burial site was teeming with elite and expensive goods. For decades, archaeologists wondered how these marvelous decorated eggs came to be. Decorated ostrich eggs were traded around the Mediterranean during the Bronze and Iron Ages. Dr. Tamar Hodos et al. So many questions remained unanswered, reports Added to the mystery is the fact that no ostrich egg workshops have been identified in archaeological records, nor have any bones been found at ancient sites. All these questions prompted an international team of specialists, led by the University of Bristol, to analyze the five eggs in the British Museum. They found that the story surrounding the ostrich eggs involved far-reaching geography in the ancient ostrich egg trade, as well as a complex chain of production. The team's findings were published on April 8, 2020, in the journal Fragment of decorated egg from the Sanctuary of Apollo at Naukratis, in Egypt. Dr Tamar Hodos, University of Bristol (with the permission of the Trustees of the British Museum) Answers to some perplexing questions The researchers not only examined the ostrich eggs in the British Museum but they also studied modern ostrich eggs, for comparison—and for protein. “It makes a lot of quiches, cakes, and omelets to keep you going in the basement of the British Museum while you’re looking at a scanning electron microscope,” says Tamar Hodos, an archaeologist at the University of Bristol and lead author of the new paper. “We ate well for three days down there.” (She was talking about the modern ostrich eggs, of course). Male and Female ostriches Cape Point Andrew massyn What was interesting was that "eggs from both zones were found at sites in the other zone, suggestive of more extensive trade routes, says Hodos. Dr. Hodos believes the eggs were taken from wild bird nests, a very dangerous thing to do, despite evidence of ostriches being kept in captivity during this period. They were then ferried to Assyrian and Phoenician artists who carefully crafted decorations on to the shells before they were sent out into the world, likely through extensive and far-flung trading routes. British Museum "We also found eggs require time to dry before the shell can be carved and therefore require safe storage. This has economic implications since storage necessitates a long-term investment and this, combined with the risk involved, would add to an egg's luxury value," said Dr. Hodos. The study highlights the interconnectedness of an ancient world - not unlike the modern world of today. While we don't know how much the ornately decorated eggs cost, ancient people, much like some of us today, were clearly willing to pony up for a flashy, fancy egg. This has economic implications since storage necessitates a long-term investment and this, combined with the risk involved, would add to an egg's luxury value," said Dr. Hodos.The study highlights the interconnectedness of an ancient world - not unlike the modern world of today. While we don't know how much the ornately decorated eggs cost, ancient people, much like some of us today, were clearly willing to pony up for a flashy, fancy egg.As Hodos says in a statement, "The entire system of decorated ostrich egg production was much more complicated than we had imagined."