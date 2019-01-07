Cricket mating call may be cause of those 'sonic attacks' in Cuba

By By Karen Graham 54 mins ago in Science Some Canadian and American diplomats working in Cuba have reportedly suffered serious health problems and mysterious symptoms after a possible "sonic attack" on their homes resulted in staff members being recalled from Cuba. The malady spread to Canadian diplomats when in August 2017, five Canadians and 16 American diplomatic staff were confirmed to be suffering symptoms. TV grab from a recent recording by Cuban Television showing environmentalists analyzing sounds in areas where officials from the US embassy in Havana were allegedly affected by mysterious attacks in the past months HO, CUBAN TELEVISION/AFP/File The mysterious wave of illnesses fueled speculation that some sort of sinister radio or ultrasonic waves had been targeting the diplomatic corps of the two countries. The explanation only fueled the news feed and seemed to gain some credence after the Associated Press released an While not all the diplomats suffering from the illness could say they heard the high-pitched noise, it was speculated that the culprit was either malfunctioning eavesdropping equipment or even some kind of new weapon using microwave beams. this, in turn, prompted a joint investigation between the Canadian and U.S. governments, although they have yet to give an explanation to the public. Canadian and US officials said they had launched an investigation into the cause of diplomats' sudden hearing loss, migraines and nausea in Havana Enrique DE LA OSA, AFP/File Fresh ears on the sonic attack Fresh eyes and ears were needed to solve the mystery of the sonic attacks, and that is what happened when scientists from the University of Lincoln in the UK and University of California, Berkeley in the U.S. started listening to the audio recording. In a non-peer reviewed “The recording is definitively a cricket that belongs to the same group,” said Fernando Montealegre-Zapata, a professor of sensory biology at the University of Lincoln. “The call of this Caribbean species is about 7 kHz, and is delivered at an unusually high rate, which gives humans the sensation of a continuous sharp trill.” US/UK scientists: Recording of "sonic attacks" on US diplomats in spectrally matches the echoing call of a Caribbean cricket4IgxhjUZhP — José Ramón Cabañas (@JoseRCabanas) January 4, 2019 Montealegre-Zapata recalls that as a child growing up in South America, he often collected crickets of a similar species, keeping them in cages in his room. One night, a penetrating, shrill sound woke him up. The culprit was a male cricket calling for mates. Needless to say, the offender was banned from the room, but Montealegre-Zapata could still hear the male's mating call. “I am not surprised that this call could disturb people who are not familiar with insect sounds,” he said. In order to figure out which kind of cricket made the sound, Montealegre-Zapata and Alexander Stubbs at the University of California searched a scientific database for insect sounds that matched the Cuban recording. The call of the Indies short-tailed cricket turned out to be remarkably similar to the AP's recording. The While the researchers argue the sound itself can be explained, the symptoms reported by diplomats remain unexplained. “Thus, while disconcerting, the mysterious sounds in Cuba are not physically dangerous and do not constitute a sonic attack,” the researchers stated. "Canada not assuming Cuba set up sonic attacks against Canadian, U.S. diplomats" sonicattacks — Joanne Spruce (@JoanneSpruceC21) August 26, 2017 And the researchers also caution; “The fact that the sound on the recording was produced by a Caribbean cricket does not rule out the possibility that embassy personnel were victims of another form of attack." Anurogryllus celerinictus. They are both burrowing crickets who spend time underground, digging around. A. arboreus occurs primarily along the Atlantic Coast from New Jersey to Florida and westward to southeastern Texas. The only other species of Anurogryllus found in the United States is A. celerinictus, which occurs on the Florida Keys as well as in Cuba. Anurogryllus arboreus, the common short-tailed cricket or arboreal short-tailed cricket found in the southern and southeastern United States belongs to the same family.They are both burrowing crickets who spend time underground, digging around. A. arboreus occurs primarily along the Atlantic Coast from New Jersey to Florida and westward to southeastern Texas. The only other species of Anurogryllus found in the United States is A. celerinictus, which occurs on the Florida Keys as well as in Cuba.