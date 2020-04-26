The research profiled here
has been published in the reputable American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
(ASTMH). The journal has lowered its paywall for some studies, and it is providing free online access to all COVID-19 articles.
Malaria drugs and COVID-19 symptoms
The first study is titled “A Call for Randomized Controlled Trials to Test the Efficacy of Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine as Therapeutics against Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
.”
This is an examination to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for the anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory 4-aminoquinolines chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine medications, for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.
However, the ASTMH findings caution against the off-label use of these anti-malarial drugs based on current evidence.
COVID-19: global health equity in pandemic response
Scientists from Harvard Medical School have presented concerns for low-income and marginalized communities around the globe during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The authors outline the actions
that need to be taken to improve global health equity during the response.
The importance of advanced preparation
In a paper titled “Advanced Preparation Makes Research in Emergencies and Isolation Care Possible: The Case of Coronavirus Disease
”, researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center look at the importance of developing and is implementing a coordinated plan for managing the onslaught of COVID-19 contacts.
The researchers state that the model they have produced is one that many health agencies can learn from, and it may well stand in relation to any viral future epidemics and pandemics.