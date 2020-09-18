By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Science A new study finds that individuals who have been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnoea are at an elevated risk of adverse outcomes from COVID-19. This is based on data compiled at the University of Warwick, from reviews of patients. [url=http://www.sleep-apnoea-trust.org and One of the concerns underlying the research is that many millions of people are unaware of the condition and a sizeable proportion remain undiagnosed. This means improved awareness of the matter is required about the condition in the COVID-19 era. The key research findings center on a relationship between obstructive sleep apnoea and worse clinical outcomes from COVID-19. This lead the scientists behind the study to advise that those with obstructive sleep apnoea to take necessary precautions as so to reduce their exposure to the virus and to continue to follow their treatment plan diligently. This concern arises because many of the risk factors and co-morbidities associated for obstructive sleep apnoea, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes mellitus, are associated with poor COVID-19 outcomes. The research has been The conclusion is drawn from a systematic review of studies looking into the outcomes for COVID-19 patients who have additionally been diagnosed with the condition obstructive sleep apnoea. The research highlights the need to further investigate the impact of the virus on those with the sleep condition. The research draws out a relationship between obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and adverse COVID-19 outcomes.[url=http://www.sleep-apnoea-trust.org and https://www.hope2sleep.co.uk t=_blank]Obstructive sleep apnoea is a condition characterised by complete or partial blockage of the airways during sleep when the muscles there become weaker. It is commonly diagnosed in people who snore or appear to stop breathing or make choking sounds during sleep, and those who are obese in particular are more likely to experience it.One of the concerns underlying the research is that many millions of people are unaware of the condition and a sizeable proportion remain undiagnosed. This means improved awareness of the matter is required about the condition in the COVID-19 era.The key research findings center on a relationship between obstructive sleep apnoea and worse clinical outcomes from COVID-19. This lead the scientists behind the study to advise that those with obstructive sleep apnoea to take necessary precautions as so to reduce their exposure to the virus and to continue to follow their treatment plan diligently.This concern arises because many of the risk factors and co-morbidities associated for obstructive sleep apnoea, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes mellitus, are associated with poor COVID-19 outcomes. According to lead researcher Michelle Miller : “Without a clear picture of how many people have obstructive sleep apnoea it is difficult to determine exactly how many people with the condition may have experienced worse outcomes due to COVID-19. It is likely that COVID-19 increases oxidative stress and inflammation and has effects on the bradykinin pathways, all of which are also affected in obstructive sleep apnoea patients. When you have individuals in which these mechanisms are already affected, it wouldn’t be surprising that COVID-19 affects them more strongly.”The research has been published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews. The research paper is titled "A systematic review of COVID-19 and obstructive sleep apnoea’". More about Sleep, coronavirus, Covid19, Disease Sleep coronavirus Covid19 Disease