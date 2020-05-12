Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageConnection between low vitamin D and COVID-19 severity

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     54 mins ago in Science
A new study has been looking at patients with low vitamin D levels and COVID-19 severity levels. The data suggests that there is a connection, although other factors need to be accounted for.
The research area, examined by scientists based at Northwestern University, is with the role that vitamin D levels could play role in COVID-19 mortality rates. The initial findings suggest that patients with what is classed as a severe deficiency have been shown to be twice as likely to experience major complications arising from COVID-19.
Vitamin D refers to a group of fat-soluble secosteroids (a type of steroid), which are responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. Most people can obtain all of the vitamin D they need from sunlight. Foods rich in vitamin D include oily fish and egg yolks.
The findings are based on a review of epidemiological data drawn from ten countries. Analysing these data, the researchers found a correlation between very low vitamin D levels and hyperactive immune systems. Vitamin D metabolizing enzymes and vitamin D receptors are present in many human cell types including various immune cells like antigen-presenting-cells, T cells, B cells and monocytes. The reason why this is important is because vitamin D is associated with stronger innate immunity. Through this, a more robust innate immunity can minimize overactive immune responses.
Then concern, according to lead researcher Dr. Vadim Backman, is with a 'cytokine storm'. With this he explains: "Cytokine storm can severely damage lungs and lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome and death in patients...This is what seems to kill a majority of COVID-19 patients, not the destruction of the lungs by the virus itself."
Moreover, the research could provide the answer as to why COVID-19 symptoms in children are far less severe compared with many adults.
What the research is not suggesting, however, is that people need to take vitamin D supplements or seek to take excess vitamin D. The research can only consider severe cases of vitamin D deficiency; with the normal population, vitamin D deficiency rates vary but they do not amount to the majority of people.
The research paper has been published as a pre-print in medRxiv, and it is titled "The Possible Role of Vitamin D in Suppressing Cytokine Storm and Associated Mortality in COVID-19 Patients."
More about Vitamin d, Covid19, coronavirus
 
Latest News
Top News
Pandemic politics costing lives in Brazil
Op-Ed: US won’t renegotiate China trade deal — A risk in progress
Review: Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum releases stunning EP Special
Scott Shilstone talks 'Days of Our Lives,' acting, artwork, fans Special
Documents show Silvercorp sought investors for Venezuela attack
'Serious' consequences if US reopens too fast: top govt expert
COVID-19: Analyzing data to discover trends for consumer spending
UK pubs try to avoid last orders as virus crisis deepens
There's a second COVID-19 vaccine problem and it is a big deal
Max Gail talks 'General Hospital,' New Jersey fan event Special