Cluster of volcanic islands in Alaska may be one super-volcano

Located between Amukta Pass and the Andreanof Islands to the west, and Samalga Pass and the Fox Islands to the east, the chain includes, from west to east, Amukta, Chagulak, Yunaska, Herbert, Carlisle, Chuginadak, Uliaga, and Kagamil islands.The islands are actually stratovolcanoes, and while most of them are quiet today, geologists are wondering if this innocent group of volcanoes may represent something far more Earth-shattering.Researchers from a number of institutions have been studying Mt. Cleveland, located on Chuginadak, one of the two largest islands in the group. They have gathered multiple pieces of evidence to support their theory that the islands could belong to one interconnected caldera.They are presenting their evidence at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) 2020 Fall Meeting , arguing that the mountains - Cleveland, Carlisle, Herbert, Kagamil, Tana, and Uliaga are all tips of one big magma chamber.Cone-like stratovolcanoes, like Mt. St. Helens, can create quite a spectacle when they blow their tops off, but they tend to tap into small- to modestly-sized reservoirs of magma deep in the Earth. A caldera, on the other hand, is created by tapping a huge reservoir in the Earth's crust. When the reservoir's pressure exceeds the strength of the crust, gigantic amounts of lava and ash are released in a catastrophic eruption.Caldera-formed eruptions are considered the most violent volcanic eruptions on Earth, and they quite often have global effects. Historically, the enormous volumes of gas and ash thrown into the atmosphere can not only affect the Earth's climate but can trigger social unrest.According to the researchers, the eruption of the nearby Okmok volcano in the year BCE 43 has been recently implicated in the disruption of the Roman Republic. The proposed caldera under the Islands of the Four Mountains would be even larger than Okmok.Diana Roman of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C., co-author of the study says if their theory of a caldera is confirmed, it would become the first in the Aleutians that is hidden underwater, reports Science Alert. “We’ve been scraping under the couch cushions for data,” said Roman, referring to the difficulty of studying such a remote place. “But everything we look at lines up with a caldera in this region.”"Our hope is to return to the Islands of Four Mountains and look more closely at the seafloor, study the volcanic rocks in greater detail, collect more seismic and gravity data, and sample many more of the geothermal areas," Roman added.Further study of Mt. Cleveland is especially warranted, and the caldera hypothesis might also help explain the volcano's frequent explosive activity. Mt. Cleveland is arguably the most active volcano in North America for at least the last 20 years. Ash clouds from its eruptions reach as high as 15,000 to 30,000 feet, posing a risk to aircraft."It does potentially help us understand what makes Cleveland so active," said John Power, a researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory and the study's lead author. "It can also help us understand what type of eruptions to expect in the future and better prepare for their hazards."