By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science China aims to build a scientific research station in the south polar region of the moon and realize an orbiting space station in about ten years, said a senior space official on Wednesday. Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space program, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of eventually sending humans to the moon. To that end, Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, announced the The China National Space Administration (CSNA) intends to build the research station in the region of the moon's south pole, said Zhang, a far departure from the six NASA Apollo moon landings that took place between 1969 and 1972, all touching down close to the moon's equator. China's immediate plans call for the launch of the successor to the Chang’e-4 lander, called the Chang’e-5, of course, which will collect samples of lunar material and then return back to Earth. The mission is expected to get underway by the end of 2019, while a Mars probe is scheduled for sometime in 2020, The Chang’e-5 mission will be the third lunar probe, following the Yutu (Jade Rabbit) rover mission in 2013, and Change-4 in 2019. Shaoshan, the hometown of China's late leader Mao Zedong, will be one of the permanent storage centers of the lunar samples, Zhang said. Long March-2F Ready for Launch CNSA China's long-term space plans The Tiangong - or "Heavenly Palace" - will go into orbit in 2022, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said. China currently spends more on spaceflight than any country except the U.S. NASA is currently unable to put astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) without hitching a ride on a Russian Soyuz rocket. Besides the moon base, orbiting space station, and Mars probe, other projects include a reusable launcher by 2021, and a super-powerful rocket capable of delivering payloads heavier than those NASA and private rocket firm SpaceX can handle. The People's Liberation Army "looks at space as a new strategic high ground," said Michael Raska, who studies security and defense issues at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. On January 3, 2019, the Chinese lunar rover, Chang'e-4, made history by making a soft landing on the "far-side" of the moon, a side of the lunar surface never explored by humans.Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space program, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of eventually sending humans to the moon. 