By By Tim Sandle 34 mins ago in Science CERN, known for the Large Hadron Collider and the discovery of what were once theoretical particles, has revealed further plans for its next, bigger machine — the Future Circular Collider, which will be used to assess dark matter. What is CERN? Hadron Collider. Image Editor Perhaps the best-known machine within CERN is the The collider accelerates particles to nearly the speed of light and then smashing them into one another. By studying the collisions and resulting subatomic particles that fly off, physicists can explore deeper the building blocks of our universe. What has CERN achieved? Critics of CERN state that the only things that have been achieved are the conformation of forty-year old physics theories, although this downgrades significantly the importance of these theories to scientific understanding. CERN has achieved a number of breakthroughs since its inception. Most famously it discovered the Higgs Boson, which is very significant in the field of particle physics and provides the bridge for explaining why matter has mass. This connects with work designed to provide insights into the nature of the cosmos and how it came into being. In addition, with the Large Hadron Collider itself, CERN ticked an important engineering box in The ALPHA antimatter trap experiment at CERN, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) CERN researchers have also The next big development In terms of future research, CERN has announced plans for the world's largest particle accelerator to explore antimatter and dark matter. The new machine will be called the Future Circular Collider. The new device will be immense in size: 100 kilometers (62 miles) around. In comparison, the Large Hadron ColliderC is just 27 kilometers (17 miles) in length. This device will include a superconducting proton accelerator ring, with an energy of up to 100 tera electron volts (TeV), which is many times more powerful than the Large Hadron Collider. According to CERN researcher Gian Francesco Giudice, 3D Map of Dark Matter shows 3D distribution of dark matter in the Universe. This three-dimensional map, obtained thanks to Hubble Space Telescope and XMM-Newton data, offers a first look at the web-like large-scale distribution of dark matter, an invisible form of matter that accounts for most of the Universe’s mass. NASA, ESA and R. Massey (California Institute of Technology) In terms of what the device will be used to explore, this includes dark matter. This is a hypothetical form of matter which probably accounts for 85 percent of the matter in the universe, plus one quarter of the universe’s total energy density. It is theorized that dark matter is composed of as-yet undiscovered subatomic particles. One reason why understanding dark matter is important is because it is thought to exert gravitational effects on astronomical objects. Those interested may need to wait a long time for the full set of results. The new collider will take at least a decade to construct and it has an expected project life-time of 70 years. CERN is one of the world's largest and most respected centers for scientific research, famous for making major breakthroughs in particle physics. The organization has announced a major new project. Digital Journal takes a look at CERN, its major discoveries, and what the next stage in its development is. CERN is a an acronym for the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Conseil européen pour la recherche nucléaire), and it is a research organization which runs the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. 