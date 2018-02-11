Cancer vaccine shows success against tumors

By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Science Researchers have developed a new vaccine that has shown success against tumors. By injecting tiny amounts of two combined immune-stimulating agents, directly into solid tumors in mice, a study has shown success in eliminating cancer. The study comes from Stanford University School of Medicine. The new vaccine could, as trials progress, become the basis of a fast-acting and low-cost cancer therapy. Further work will assess whether there are any adverse side effects prior to human trials. Side-effects can arise from immune stimulation therapies. With the two agents, one has been approved for use in people; the second is undergoing clinical trials to assess its suitability. These trials are unrelated to the current vaccine. The established agent has arisen from monoclonal antibody work, and it is called rituximab. Active immunotherapy directs the immune system to attack tumor cells by targeting TAAs; whereas passive immunotherapies boost existing anti-tumor responses and include the use of monoclonal antibodies. Dr Levy’s method involves the reactivation of the cancer-specific T cells, which is achieved by injecting microgram amounts of two agents into the tumor site. Some of the tumor-specific activated T cells gravitate from the original tumor and proceed to locate and destroy other identical tumors. The research has been The combination of the two immune-stimulating agents has not only been shown to eliminate tumors in the animals; the vaccine can also treat untreated metastases, some distance apart and of different types.The study comes from Stanford University School of Medicine. The new vaccine could, as trials progress, become the basis of a fast-acting and low-cost cancer therapy. Further work will assess whether there are any adverse side effects prior to human trials. Each approach works on the basis that cancer cells have molecules on their surface that can be detected by the immune system, known as tumor-associated antigens (TAAs). Active immunotherapy directs the immune system to attack tumor cells by targeting TAAs; whereas passive immunotherapies boost existing anti-tumor responses and include the use of monoclonal antibodies.Dr Levy's method involves the reactivation of the cancer-specific T cells, which is achieved by injecting microgram amounts of two agents into the tumor site. Some of the tumor-specific activated T cells gravitate from the original tumor and proceed to locate and destroy other identical tumors.The research has been published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The research paper is titled "Eradication of spontaneous malignancy by local immunotherapy."