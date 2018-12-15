BMJ study — Parachutes don't save people who fall out of planes

By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in Science The BMJ Christmas issue has not let readers down - producing another ground-breaking study to wrap our minds around as we celebrate the holidays. This time, they have proved that parachutes don't save people who fall out of airplanes. Parachutes are used to slow an object, or person, falling through the atmosphere by creating a drag. It is considered a safety device, much like a life preserver is to a seaman. However, the evidence supporting the efficacy of parachutes is weak and guideline recommendations for their use are principally based on biological plausibility and expert opinion. So between September 2017 and August 2018, a The yellow backup parachute opens safely LiveLeak Basically, the researchers found that the parachutes made no difference in whether the participants in the study lived or died, nor did they find any statistically significant difference in the outcome between the treatment and control arms. Limitations of randomized controlled trials Parachute injuries are actually recognized in the World Health Organization’s ICD-10 (international classification of diseases, 10th revision). However, previous attempts to evaluate parachute use in random settings has not been attempted because of both ethical and practical concerns. And then, there are the concerns of participants in these studies over the quality and condition of the equipment being used. These concerns also included pre-existing beliefs about parachutes. To avoid the pitfalls associated with getting volunteers to jump out of an aircraft, the research team used the randomized clinical trial. Parachute use compared with a backpack control did not reduce death or major traumatic injury. The authors say that this largely resulted from their ability to only recruit participants jumping from stationary aircraft on the ground XmasBMJ rwyeh G9jsNuxXIu — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) December 14, 2018 According to the scientists, “The parachute trial satirically highlights some of the limitations of randomized controlled trials, in which participants are randomly assigned to the treatment or control group in order to reduce bias." They added, "Nevertheless, we believe that such trials remain the gold standard for the evaluation of most new treatments. The parachute trial does suggest, however, that their accurate interpretation requires more than a cursory reading of the abstract.” Perhaps even more important is that scientists should rethink their studies, focusing on the folks who really need the treatment. Slapping the treatment on the back of someone who doesn’t really need it doesn’t tell you much about whether it works, points out Two skydivers at the 50th Anniversary of 1 Parachute Battalion. Christopher Szabo The real study and what happened Now it would be very difficult to get volunteers to jump out of an aircraft thousands of feet in the air, going hundreds of miles per hour, so the participants actually jumped just three to four feet out of planes and helicopters parked on the ground, not moving at all. But you will have to read three or four paragraphs down into the study to find this out. Now it would be very difficult to get volunteers to jump out of an aircraft thousands of feet in the air, going hundreds of miles per hour, so the participants actually jumped just three to four feet out of planes and helicopters parked on the ground, not moving at all.But you will have to read three or four paragraphs down into the study to find this out. Live Science also points out that while satirical, the real point of this study is to make a point about how people interpret results from scientific papers.