Vienna - Large wildfires can fuel "dirty" thunderstorms that fill the stratosphere with as much smoke as a volcanic eruption. We know this because of a study on the biggest fire-fueled thunderstorm event on record that occurred in British Columbia last year. However, thanks to research by climate scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), the world is gaining more insight into what drives these massive and escalating events. NRL meteorologist Dr. David Peterson explained his findings from his recent research, "Wildfire-Driven Thunderstorms Cause a Volcano-Like Stratospheric Injection of Smoke," at the A pyrocumulonimbus cloud towers over thick smoke from fires burning near Canberra, Australia, in 2003. The cloud's strong winds caused the fires to explode into the Australian city. NASA/New South Wales Rural Fire Service Dr. Peterson explained that like regular thunderstorms, pyroCbs are very tall and produce lightning, but pyroCbs are also filled with smoke. "You end up with this very dirty thunderstorm. Essentially, this is a giant chimney taking smoke from the surface to high altitudes, at least to aircraft-cruising altitudes." The On August 2, 2017, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada. Actively burning areas, detected by VIIRS thermal bands, are outlined in red. NASA Earth Observatory The largest fire-fueled thunderstorm event on record On August 22, 2017, Digital Journal reported that the But what makes B.C.'s 2017 fire season so interesting and the center of the NRL study was an event that occurred on the night of August 12, 2017. A combination of the intense heat from the fires burning in a remote region of the province, combined with the right atmospheric conditions, generated a series of four thunderstorms in a 5-hour period. The intensity of the stratospheric injection from the pyroCb event "produced a high-altitude smoke layer that encircled the Northern Hemisphere over several months,” Peterson said. “This event provides the best opportunity to date for highlighting pyroCb activity as an important consideration in the climate system.” A pyrocumulonimbus storm combines smoke and fire with the features of a violent thunderstorm. Pollutants from these storms are funneled into the stratosphere. NASA/Naval Research Lab/Mike Fromm Using satellite data, Peterson's team observed the signal from this smoke in the lower stratosphere — the second layer of Earth's atmosphere, above the troposphere. "This was the mother of all pyroCbs," Peterson said. "Normally, when you see something like this, you think volcanic eruptions — that's what normally puts a lot of material into the stratosphere — but it's all coming from these wildfire-driven thunderstorms." As a comparison, the 2008 eruption of Mount Kasatochi, an island volcano in Alaska, sent about 0.7 to 0.9 teragrams (nearly 1.0 million tons) of aerosols — tiny, suspended particles — into the stratosphere, Peterson said. Because of the sulfates and ash the volcano injected into the atmosphere, for months afterward, people around the Northern Hemisphere documented unusually colored sunsets The British Columbia pyroCb event sent about 0.1 to 0.3 teragrams (about 200,000 tons) of aerosols into the stratosphere, comparable to a moderate volcanic eruption event - but this one event injected more aerosols into the atmosphere than all the fires during the entire 2013 fire season in North America, Peterson said. 