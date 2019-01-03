By By Karen Graham 10 mins ago in Science Mexican experts have found the first temple of the Flayed Lord, a pre-Hispanic fertility god depicted as a skinned human corpse, authorities said Wednesday. The find was made during excavations of Popoloca Indian ruins in the central state of Puebla. Archaeologists found two skull-like stone carvings and a stone trunk depicting the god, Xipe Totec. There was also what appeared to be an extra hand dangling off one arm, suggesting the god was wearing the skin of a sacrificial victim. In Aztec mythology and religion, Xipe Totec was a life-death-rebirth deity, god of agriculture, vegetation, the east, disease, spring, goldsmiths, silversmiths, liberation and the seasons. Priests worshipped the Flayed Lord by skinning human victims and donning their skins. The Flayed Lord is said to have connected agriculture with warfare. He flayed himself to give food to humanity, symbolic of the way maize seeds lose their outer layer before germination and of snakes shedding their skin. An image of Xipe Totec originally published in the Codex Borgia, 15th century, author unknown. Unknown Origin of Xipe Totec The The worship of Xipe Totec involved an annual festival starting on the day of the spring equinox, in March, before the onset of the rainy season; it was known as Tlacaxipehualiztli - "The flaying of men." The festival lasted 20 days, and was practiced at the time of the Spanish conquest. Ancient accounts suggest that victims were killed either in gladiatorial-style combat or by arrows while standing on a platform. After their hearts were cut out, priests carefully removed the victim's skins to produce a nearly whole skin which was then worn by the priests for twenty days during the fertility rituals that followed the sacrifice This act of putting on new skin was a ceremony called 'Neteotquiliztli' translating to "impersonation of a god." When the twenty-day festival was over, the flayed skins were removed and stored in special containers with tight-fitting lids designed to stop the stench of putrefaction from escaping. These containers were then stored in a chamber beneath the temple. Xipe Totec, Our Lord the Flayed One. Ceramic figure, Remojadas phase, Gulf Coast of Mexico. Veracruz 100-400 AD. Item 1991/11/48 in the Museum of the Americas, Madrid. Simon Burchell Compelling evidence backs up practice The layout of the site and the discovery of the sculptures matches with the description of the ceremonies in documentary sources, which suggest that victims were killed on one altar and skinned on the other, University of Florida archaeologist Susan Gillespie, who was not involved in the project, wrote that “finding the torso fragment of a human wearing the flayed skin of a sacrificial victim in situ is perhaps the most compelling evidence of the association of this practice and related deity to a particular temple, more so to me than the two sculpted skeletal crania.” “If the Aztec sources could be relied upon, a singular temple to this deity (whatever his name in Popoloca) does not necessarily indicate that this was the place of sacrifice,” Gillespie wrote. “The Aztec practice was to perform the sacrificial death in one or more places, but to ritually store the skins in another, after they had been worn by living humans for some days. University of Florida archaeologist Susan Gillespie, who was not involved in the project, wrote that "finding the torso fragment of a human wearing the flayed skin of a sacrificial victim in situ is perhaps the most compelling evidence of the association of this practice and related deity to a particular temple, more so to me than the two sculpted skeletal crania.""If the Aztec sources could be relied upon, a singular temple to this deity (whatever his name in Popoloca) does not necessarily indicate that this was the place of sacrifice," Gillespie wrote."The Aztec practice was to perform the sacrificial death in one or more places, but to ritually store the skins in another, after they had been worn by living humans for some days. So it could be that this is the temple where they were kept, making it all the more sacred."