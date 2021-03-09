By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science For the first time, an international team of scientists has used magnetic data from ESA’s Swarm satellite mission together with aeromagnetic data to help reveal the mysteries of the geology hidden beneath Antarctica’s kilometers-thick ice sheets. We do know that the Antarctica continent was formed about 180 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana broke apart. Gondwana incorporated what is known today as South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica. When the supercontinent started to break up in the early Jurassic, Antarctica was left stranded, all to itself. However, Antarctic sub-ice geology is still sketchy and is important to understanding global supercontinent cycles over billions of years. About 300 million years ago, all the seven continents formed one massive supercontinent called Pangaea. Diagram shows changes to the present day, at bottom. Llywelyn2000 A research team from Germany’s Kiel University, the British Antarctic Survey and National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics, and Witwatersrand University in South Africa used satellite and aeromagnetic data to study Antarctica’s hidden geology. Their findings were published in the Finding the missing pieces of a complex jigsaw puzzle The research team was able to overcome the challenges of gathering geophysical data on a far-off continent at the South Pole, covered by a thick ice sheet by using magnetic data from the ESA's (European Space Agency) Launched in November 2013, ESA’s Swarm constellation is the fourth in a series of pioneering Earth Explorer research missions, following on the heels of GOCE, SMOS, and CryoSat. Swarm is also the first mission dedicated to unraveling how the Earth's magnetic field works. Defining the architecture of the lithosphere under the thick ice cover of Antarctica is of wide interest as large parts are still blanks on geological maps. Figure A shows conformed aeromagnetic data. Jorg Ebbing el. al. The magnetic data from the Swarm mission enhances the aeromagnetic data seen ion Figure A. Jorg Ebbing el. al. Besides making use of the magnetic data from the Swarm Mission, the team used aeromagnetic data from aircraft flown over southern Africa, Australia, and Antarctica. And because aeromagnetic data isn't available from some far-reaching areas of the Earth, the combination of the two study sources helped to fill in some blank pieces of the complex jigsaw puzzle. Jörg Ebbing, from Kiel University, explains, “With the available data, we only had pieces of the puzzle. Only when we put them together with satellite magnetic data, can we see the full picture.” The Fausto Ferraccioli, Director of Geophysics at the National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics in Italy, and also affiliated with the British Antarctic Survey, said, “We have been trying to piece together the connections between Antarctica and other continents for decades. We knew that magnetic data play a pivotal role because one can peer beneath the thick Antarctic ice sheet to help extrapolate the geology exposed along the coast into the continent interior. Large parts of the Earth's lithosphere under Antarctica's thick ice cover are still unknown to scientists today, yet it is of wide interest in piecing together how the geology of the solid Earth itself influences the Antarctic ice sheet above it.We do know that the Antarctica continent was formed about 180 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana broke apart. Gondwana incorporated what is known today as South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica.When the supercontinent started to break up in the early Jurassic, Antarctica was left stranded, all to itself. However, Antarctic sub-ice geology is still sketchy and is important to understanding global supercontinent cycles over billions of years.A research team from Germany’s Kiel University, the British Antarctic Survey and National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics, and Witwatersrand University in South Africa used satellite and aeromagnetic data to study Antarctica’s hidden geology. Their findings were published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports. The research team was able to overcome the challenges of gathering geophysical data on a far-off continent at the South Pole, covered by a thick ice sheet by using magnetic data from the ESA's (European Space Agency) Swarm mission long with airborne measurements.Launched in November 2013, ESA’s Swarm constellation is the fourth in a series of pioneering Earth Explorer research missions, following on the heels of GOCE, SMOS, and CryoSat. Swarm is also the first mission dedicated to unraveling how the Earth's magnetic field works.Besides making use of the magnetic data from the Swarm Mission, the team used aeromagnetic data from aircraft flown over southern Africa, Australia, and Antarctica. And because aeromagnetic data isn't available from some far-reaching areas of the Earth, the combination of the two study sources helped to fill in some blank pieces of the complex jigsaw puzzle.Jörg Ebbing, from Kiel University, explains, “With the available data, we only had pieces of the puzzle. Only when we put them together with satellite magnetic data, can we see the full picture.”The ESA says the combined datasets "provide a new tool for the international scientific community to study the cryptic sub-ice geology of Antarctica, including its influence on the overlying ice sheets."Fausto Ferraccioli, Director of Geophysics at the National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics in Italy, and also affiliated with the British Antarctic Survey, said, “We have been trying to piece together the connections between Antarctica and other continents for decades. We knew that magnetic data play a pivotal role because one can peer beneath the thick Antarctic ice sheet to help extrapolate the geology exposed along the coast into the continent interior. More about east antarctica, gondwana, magnetic link, swarm mission, subice geology east antarctica gondwana magnetic link swarm mission subice geology