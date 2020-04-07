An ancient forest could help scientists to develop new medicines

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Off the coast of Alabama, in the Gulf of Mexico, lies a relic from our planet's past. Submerged under 60 feet of water is an ancient cypress forest, about 60,000 years old, preserved in place — the trees still rooted in the dirt from millennia ago. What Raines found on the floor of the Gulf were the remains of a massive cypress forest that had been growing during a long-ago That Ice Age has been well studied. A few trees, perhaps about 1,000 years old have been found off the coast of England and a few other locations, but they grew in a world we have studied and understand. Dr. DeLong says the underwater forest in Alabama reminds her of the forest in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin, shown here. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Researchers at Louisiana State University and the University of Southern Mississippi sent wood and sediment samples to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for radiocarbon dating, only to discover the forest was 50,000 to 60,000 years old. LSU geological oceanographer, Dr. Kristine DeLong says the forest that stood long ago looks very similar to those found in the Atchafalaya Basin, located in south-central Louisiana. The basin is best known for its cypress-tupelo swamps - representing the largest remaining contiguous tract of coastal cypress in the United States. Unlocking the forest’s secrets Today, a team of scientists from Northeastern University and the University of Utah, funded by the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER), are working to unlock the ancient forest’s secrets, including its potential to harbor Ocean Genome Legacy Center Director Dan Distel carefully removes a shipworm from its burrow in wood collected in the Alabama underwater forest. Sometimes called “termites of the sea,” shipworms bore into submerged wood, eating the cellulose of the wood and creating burrows. NOAA/Brian Helmuth Margo Haygood, a molecular biologist at the University of Utah is part of the team searching for biotechnologies and medical applications within the microbes of this underwater forest ecosystem. In December 2019, the researchers embarked on an expedition to the forest on the research vessel E.O. Wilson, and expect to publish their research in the next few months. So how can a 60,000-year-old forest help scientists in finding new medicines? Haygood says that like trees growing on land today, the underwater forest is home to a diversity of lifeforms, just waiting for scientists to collect them and examine in the laboratory. “We picked apart the wood more or less splinter by splinter and found all kinds of creatures in those samples,” Haygood said, Collected from an ancient cypress forest submerged in Mobile Bay, this log contains hundreds of marine organisms that either burrow into the wood or live in burrows made by other organisms. NOAA/Brian Helmuth Medicines from ancient trees To show how successful the expedition was, according to NOAA, scientists recovered 300 animals from the trunks hauled out of the forest and identified about 100 bacteria strains in cultures from the forests, some of which are new to science. The most useful microorganisms for medical and pharmaceutical research tend to be organisms that form a symbiotic relationship with their host organisms. “If you focus on the microbes that live in stable, benign associations with other organisms and you look at the chemicals that they produce, they have been preselected by hundreds of millions of years of evolution together to be potent, effective, and non-toxic,” Haygood explained. “They don’t make things that are poisonous to their hosts, they make things that may be useful to their hosts.” Of the more than 300 animals that were removed from the wood, scientists were particularly focused on just one: a wood-eating “shipworm,” a type of clam (teredinid bivalve) that converts wood into animal tissue that is the base of a food chain that can support a rich diversity of fish, invertebrates, and microorganisms, according to Researcher Marvin Altamia focuses on capturing detailed voucher images of organisms collected from the Alabama submerged forest. These high-quality images capture the morphology of the marine organisms and can be used for species identifications. NOAA/Brian Helmuth "We were able to isolate bacteria from them and get some bacteria that we haven't worked with before, so we're really excited about that," Haygood said. She added that 12 of the bacteria are undergoing DNA sequencing to evaluate their potential to make new drug treatments. "We screened for antimicrobials and for neurological activity, which is in the direction of pain drugs as well as anti-cancer drugs," Haygood said. "We have not been (working on antivirals) in the past, but right now my department at the University of Utah is spinning up to start including viral assays in the program." The importance of the prehistoric cypress forest cannot be underestimated, and it still has a lot of information to give us. 