By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Science Less than a week after the Hubble Space Telescope went offline, the Chandra X-ray Observatory did the same thing, according to NASA on Friday. The space agency notes there appears to be a gyroscope problem with Chandra. Ken Sembach, director of the Space Telescope Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said the gyroscopes are used to keep the space telescope locked on a target, and the Hubble team was optimistic the problem could be solved. But NASA said Friday that Chandra automatically went into a so-called safe mode Wednesday, possibly because of a gyroscope problem. Chandra is one of The Hubble Space Telescope as seen from the Space Shuttle Atlantis. Ruffnax Each of the four missions was designed to examine a specific wavelength/energy region of the electromagnetic spectrum (gamma rays, X-rays, visible and ultraviolet light, infrared light) using very different technologies. Chandra was launched from the Space Shuttle Columbia during STS-93, on July 23, 1999. and has been returning data since the month after it launched. And like the Hubble telescope, which is the ripe old age of 28, Chandra is 19 years old. Both Great Telescopes have far surpassed their prime - yet they have continued to operate flawlessly, sending back images that have amazed scientists and space-buffs, alike. Chandra X-ray space observatory of the NASA : Observatory Integration and Assembly. Optical Bench being rotated into position. NASA It is just a coincidence NASA officials say it is Chandra is equipped with This shows a mountain of dust and gas rising in the Carina Nebula. The top of a three-light-year tall pillar of cool hydrogen is being worn away by the radiation of nearby stars, while stars within the pillar unleash jets of gas that stream from the peaks. NASA/ESO/STI Three of the gyros are older models that are known to have some problems after 50,000 hours of service. The other three are newer and there have been fewer problems with their operation. NASA engineers believe they could operate for several hundred thousand hours. As for Hubble, it has been operating normally with two newer gyros and one older model. The third newer unit was being held in reserve. A team of astronomers has discovered enormous arms of hot gas in the Coma cluster of galaxies by using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA’s XMM-Newton. Courtesy NASA "Three of them were on and one was off," Sembach said. "One of the (older-design models) that was on has been acting kind of flaky for a year, and we've expected it to reach its end of life. And, in fact, that actually happened on Friday night. It finally gave up the ghost and failed. Everybody said OK, no big surprise, we've been expecting that for a year, let's turn on the gyro that was off at the time to get back onto science operations." "One of the (older-design models) that was on has been acting kind of flaky for a year, and we've expected it to reach its end of life. And, in fact, that actually happened on Friday night. It finally gave up the ghost and failed. Everybody said OK, no big surprise, we've been expecting that for a year, let's turn on the gyro that was off at the time to get back onto science operations."In any case, NASA is working on several options to get the Hubble back on track and resume its mission. Everyone agress there is still a lot of life left in the telescope.