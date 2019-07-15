50th anniversary GALA for Apollo 11 held at Ronald Reagan Library

Simi Valley
On July 15, it was announced that a 50th-anniversary GALA that celebrates the Apollo 11 moon landing is held at the Ronald Reagan Library.
This event honors America, as well as the country's past and future in space science. Buzz Aldrin Ventures shared their footage of the GALA at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
This celebration featured such attendees as astronauts, performers, as well as Apollo veterans, including the iconic Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin himself, who landed on the moon back in July of 1969. This event celebrated one of the most epic achievements in mankind: the landing on the lunar surface, where 12 astronauts walked on the surface of the moon. This evening also included musical performances, presentations and reflections on that experience.
American actor Gary Sinise served as the emcee and made the opening remarks, and Grammy award-winning disco sensation Gloria Gaynor performed the national anthem. Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells also performed.
Buzz Aldrin had described the moon as a destination that had "magnificent desolation." In a press statement, Aldrin remarked that the Apollo 11 mission was "many things to many people." He acknowledged that it was a dream come true for all of the astronauts.
To this day, he still feels that it was an honor to be a part of the Apollo moon landing. "This is a blessed nation. I hope we never forget how lucky we are to be Americans," he said.
