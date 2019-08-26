Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Sports World champion swimmer Zach Apple chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of DC Trident of the new International Swimming League (ISL). The 22-year-old swimmer is stoked to be competing for the DC Trident, where Olympian Kaitlin Sandeno serves as General Manager, as part of the ISL. "I am super excited. I think it's something that will hopefully help grow the sport of swimming. I think it's a super cool concept," he said. Each day, Apple is motivated by the personal goals that he sets for himself. "I am trying to see what I can become. I really push my upper limits to keep getting better," he said. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he immediately recalled the year 2009 with the swimming suits, where many world records at the world championships that summer were dropping left and right. He shared that he uses technology in his daily routine for recovery purposes, such as In the last two years, Apple enjoyed being a part of the Golden Goggle Awards, which benefit the USA Swimming Foundation, since it afforded him the opportunity to visit New York City and Los Angeles for the first time. For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "stay flexible." "Don't get too specific. I didn't start training seriously for swimming until I was 16 years old. Getting a wide range of experience in multiple sports is awesome as well," he said. "Trust in your coach in that they have your best interest in mind. Hone in your training to what your goals are." In the little spare time that he has, Apple enjoys rock climbing and playing video games. "Rock climbing is fun. It's an extra workout in the week," he said. "Success is not defined by what your performance is, even though that is a factor. Knowing that you've done everything that you possibly can to be the best that you can be, I think that is a success and it's enough to get you through," Apple said. To learn more about world champion swimmer Zach Apple, follow him on Apple won four medals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, all of which were in the relay races. Apple took home gold medals in the 4 × 100 meter freestyle and the 4 × 100 meter mixed freestyle relay races, the latter of which was also a world record. "That was a lot of fun. I was really happy with how the whole meet went," he admitted. "Winning the gold medals and the world record was a highlight for sure."The 22-year-old swimmer is stoked to be competing for the DC Trident, where Olympian Kaitlin Sandeno serves as General Manager, as part of the ISL. "I am super excited. I think it's something that will hopefully help grow the sport of swimming. I think it's a super cool concept," he said.Each day, Apple is motivated by the personal goals that he sets for himself. "I am trying to see what I can become. I really push my upper limits to keep getting better," he said.On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he immediately recalled the year 2009 with the swimming suits, where many world records at the world championships that summer were dropping left and right.He shared that he uses technology in his daily routine for recovery purposes, such as NormaTec and electric stimulation for physical therapy.In the last two years, Apple enjoyed being a part of the Golden Goggle Awards, which benefit the USA Swimming Foundation, since it afforded him the opportunity to visit New York City and Los Angeles for the first time.For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "stay flexible." "Don't get too specific. I didn't start training seriously for swimming until I was 16 years old. Getting a wide range of experience in multiple sports is awesome as well," he said. "Trust in your coach in that they have your best interest in mind. Hone in your training to what your goals are."In the little spare time that he has, Apple enjoys rock climbing and playing video games. "Rock climbing is fun. It's an extra workout in the week," he said."Success is not defined by what your performance is, even though that is a factor. Knowing that you've done everything that you possibly can to be the best that you can be, I think that is a success and it's enough to get you through," Apple said.To learn more about world champion swimmer Zach Apple, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Zach Apple, dc trident, isl, Swimmer, American Zach Apple dc trident isl Swimmer American World champion