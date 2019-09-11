Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World champion swimmer Michael Chadwick chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the new International Swimming League (ISL) as part of the Los Angeles Current. Chadwick hopes that the ISL can help grow the sport of swimming, where it is not only popular every four years at the Olympics. "It is a really cool time for our sport," he said. He had nothing but the greatest remarks about Lenny Krayzelburg for being the General Manager of the team. "It feels awesome. Lenny has done a great job so far and has been great organizing it. Lenny has been a thrill to work with. We are honored to have him leading us," he said. Most recently, at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Chadwick won a gold medal as part of the 4×100 meter freestyle relay. He subsequently won five medals for Team USA at the Pan American Games in Peru. "It was a busy summer. I have a lot to be thankful for," he said. For Chadwick, he acknowledged that he has had a lot of fun doing the "Pebwick Chronicles" videos with fellow swimmer Jacob Pebley. In April of 2018, Chadwick was interviewed for the YouTube channel of another fellow swimmer named Michael. Catch Michael Chadwick's interview with Michael Andrew below. His advice for young and aspiring swimmers is as follows: "I wholeheartedly believe that this is a sport that takes years to grasp. Some of us are great with the ability to let the water be natural to us. I believe that work ethic exceeds talent. Just stick with it, work hard and be dedicated." On being a swimmer in this digital age, he said, "It's different. In the digital age, the sport is changing to swimming having a little bit of a crowd appeal. Our athletes are presented differently. You probably wouldn't see swimming much in the real world except for on videos or online. ISL is going to be a big push to help bring swimming in the digital age." The title of the current chapter of his life is: "Trusting the process and believing that God has bigger plans." If he weren't a freestyle swimmer, he shared that he would love to swim the individual medley (IM). "I would enjoy to go back to the individual medley," he said. To learn more about American swimmer Michael Chadwick, follow him on On being a part of the LA Current, he said, "It feels awesome. I couldn't ask for a better team to be a part of in the first year of ISL."Chadwick hopes that the ISL can help grow the sport of swimming, where it is not only popular every four years at the Olympics. "It is a really cool time for our sport," he said.He had nothing but the greatest remarks about Lenny Krayzelburg for being the General Manager of the team. "It feels awesome. Lenny has done a great job so far and has been great organizing it. Lenny has been a thrill to work with. We are honored to have him leading us," he said.Most recently, at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Chadwick won a gold medal as part of the 4×100 meter freestyle relay. He subsequently won five medals for Team USA at the Pan American Games in Peru. "It was a busy summer. I have a lot to be thankful for," he said.For Chadwick, he acknowledged that he has had a lot of fun doing the "Pebwick Chronicles" videos with fellow swimmer Jacob Pebley.In April of 2018, Chadwick was interviewed for the YouTube channel of another fellow swimmer named Michael. Catch Michael Chadwick's interview with Michael Andrew below.His advice for young and aspiring swimmers is as follows: "I wholeheartedly believe that this is a sport that takes years to grasp. Some of us are great with the ability to let the water be natural to us. I believe that work ethic exceeds talent. Just stick with it, work hard and be dedicated."On being a swimmer in this digital age, he said, "It's different. In the digital age, the sport is changing to swimming having a little bit of a crowd appeal. Our athletes are presented differently. You probably wouldn't see swimming much in the real world except for on videos or online. ISL is going to be a big push to help bring swimming in the digital age."The title of the current chapter of his life is: "Trusting the process and believing that God has bigger plans."If he weren't a freestyle swimmer, he shared that he would love to swim the individual medley (IM). "I would enjoy to go back to the individual medley," he said.To learn more about American swimmer Michael Chadwick, follow him on Instagram More about Michael Chadwick, Swimmer, World champion, LA Current Michael Chadwick Swimmer World champion LA Current