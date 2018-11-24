Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports New York - On November 19, world champion swimmer Jordan Wilimovsky chatted with this journalist at the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Wilimovsky won the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meter freestyle, the silver medal in the men's 800 meter freestyle, as well as the gold medal in the men's 10 km open water. The Golden Goggle ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, and the event aids the USA Swimming Foundation. "It is awesome," Wilimovsky said. "It is super fun to come and see everyone again. The venue is awesome, and it is fun to hang out in New York for the weekend, so it's pretty cool." On his plans for the future, Wilimovsky revealed that he has the national championships in December and the Open Water World Cup in the wintertime. "Then, I will be training and getting ready for the summer," he said. Wilimovsky's advice for young swimmers is to "just stick with it." "Swimming is a lot of fun, so keep going," he said. Regarding his proudest professional moments in swimming, Wilimovsky said, "Being able to make the team every summer and to represent the United States is pretty cool." "It is really humbling to be on a team with these athletes, and to represent the United States any time I can," he said. For more information on USA Swimming, check out its Wilimovsky, who specializes in the men's 10 km open water competition, was nominated for the coveted 2018 Golden Goggle Award for "Male Athlete of the Year," where he was nominated alongside Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Wilimovsky won the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meter freestyle, the silver medal in the men's 800 meter freestyle, as well as the gold medal in the men's 10 km open water.The Golden Goggle ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, and the event aids the USA Swimming Foundation. "It is awesome," Wilimovsky said. "It is super fun to come and see everyone again. The venue is awesome, and it is fun to hang out in New York for the weekend, so it's pretty cool."On his plans for the future, Wilimovsky revealed that he has the national championships in December and the Open Water World Cup in the wintertime. "Then, I will be training and getting ready for the summer," he said.Wilimovsky's advice for young swimmers is to "just stick with it." "Swimming is a lot of fun, so keep going," he said.Regarding his proudest professional moments in swimming, Wilimovsky said, "Being able to make the team every summer and to represent the United States is pretty cool." "It is really humbling to be on a team with these athletes, and to represent the United States any time I can," he said.For more information on USA Swimming, check out its official homepage More about Jordan Wilimovsky, World champion, Swimmer, Golden Goggle, Awards Jordan Wilimovsky World champion Swimmer Golden Goggle Awards