By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On March 16, 2020, USA Swimming announced that it has canceled the upcoming TYR Pro Series in Mission Viejo, California. "Throughout the entire country, there is a very real and intense effort to stem the spread of the USA Swimming shared that it has suspended events, camps, and conferences through April 30, 2020. Further updates on swim events will be available in the next few days. Things will continue to be re-evaluated as additional information becomes available. The final The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are scheduled to take place from June 21 through 28 in Omaha, Nebraska. For the latest information regarding the Coronavirus, check out the official In addition, USA Swimming has postponed the combined Open Water National and Junior National Championships, which was slated for Fort Myers at the end of next month (April 2020). USA Swimming is the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States."Throughout the entire country, there is a very real and intense effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," USA Swimming remarked in a press statement. It added that as responsible leaders, they need to continue to take appropriate steps and ensure that every decision they make is one with a focus on the health and safety of their athletes, members, staff, and volunteers.USA Swimming shared that it has suspended events, camps, and conferences through April 30, 2020. Further updates on swim events will be available in the next few days. Things will continue to be re-evaluated as additional information becomes available.The final TYR Pro Series swim meet this season that remains on the calendar is in Indianapolis from May 6 to 9.The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are scheduled to take place from June 21 through 28 in Omaha, Nebraska.For the latest information regarding the Coronavirus, check out the official USA Swimming website More about usa swimming, Covid19, coronavirus, TYR Pro Swim Series usa swimming Covid19 coronavirus TYR Pro Swim Series