On March 5, Olympic swimmer Tom Shields chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas.

Shields won first place in the men's 100 meter butterfly finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas, with a time of 52.25 seconds, leaving Michael Andrew in second place with 52.53 seconds.

When asked which area he would like to improve on going into the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Shields responded, "Just to keep moving slow and probably lifting up in the water to breathe. Those two things. Taking my time throughout my day and then, some technical stuff to look at my kick."

He opened up about his silver linings during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was riding a bike, lifting in my balcony, and doing singles six days a week, and then, I had the best season of my life in the fall," he said. "I kept things simple, I stayed disciplined and I was honest with myself. That's definitely the process that I will take in the rest of my career."

Shields competed for the Los Angeles Current in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL) with Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager. "I loved the LA Current," he said. "We had a great team this year, and the bubble system was ideal for me since I hate flying around everywhere. It was perfect and I hope to continue that."

To learn more about Tom Shields, follow him on Instagram