Olympic gold medalist swimmer Tom Shields chatted with Digital Journal about the Tokyo Olympic Games, which got postponed to 2021, as well as being a part of the International Swimming League, where he competed for the Los Angeles Current.

On the Summer Olympic Games being postponed to 2021, he said, "It is half release and half sadness, and those are pretty natural responses. When I sit down and think about it as an adult, I understand that there are many other people in much worse positions so I don't want to complain. There are still a lot of emotions that a lot of us go through, and just because ours is a little more public doesn't mean that it's less valid. We live the same adult life as everybody else."

He also opened up about competing for the International Swimming League (ISL) in its inaugural season for the Los Angeles Current. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg served as the team's General Manager. "I thought we had a very good season. I am very looking forward to next year," he said.

"The ISL U.S. derby in Maryland was a good meet. I thought I swam pretty good there. We obviously all came together as a team. That was our best team meet so I was happy with that," he added. "I lost a few pounds this spring so I am swimming even faster now so I am looking forward to really getting going here."

Tom Shields is participating in a benefit for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, where the proceeds benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. "That was super cool and I am really happy that I get to be a part of it," he said. "I am signing an item and I am trying to make those prizes as possible to get a lot of donations."

He also underscored the importance of mental health and is raising awareness for it. "Mental health is super important to me and it's something that I am starting to push more towards in my messaging," he said. "That was a very dark time in my life and I am thankful for the people that I have in my life that have helped me. A lot of people have people that are willing to help them but they may not know that somebody around them needs that, so for me, the focus is opening up the doors for people to ask for that help."

Shields also offered some encouraging words for people during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Be smart, stay safe, don't believe everything you hear and don't believe everything you read. Take the advice and don't believe in conspiracy theories. Stay inside and wash your hands," he said.

For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you. It has been an awesome time. It has been quite a ride, a lot longer than I ever thought it was going to go. I am very thankful and very fortunate."

To learn more about Olympic swimmer Tom Shields, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram