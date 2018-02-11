Braz
was able to jump 5.90 meters at a meeting that was held in Rouen, France. This time, he was tied in first place with world record holder and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie.
In a moving Facebook post, Braz
noted that he is extremely happy to be jumping high again. "Like I said last competition, I had gone wrong," he admitted. "Today here in Rouen, I made my best performance of the year, 5.90 meters."
Ironically enough, Braz won first place in Rouen last year, where he cleared 5.86 meters.
Next month, Braz
will be competing at the indoor pole vault competition at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will take place from March 1 to 4, 2018.
