article imageThiago Braz starts 2018 indoor season strong with 5.90 meters Special

By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Sports
Rouen - 2016 Olympic gold medalist (Rio de Janeiro) Thiago Braz da Silva has kicked off his 2018 pole vault season on a high note.
Braz was able to jump 5.90 meters at a meeting that was held in Rouen, France. This time, he was tied in first place with world record holder and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie.
In a moving Facebook post, Braz noted that he is extremely happy to be jumping high again. "Like I said last competition, I had gone wrong," he admitted. "Today here in Rouen, I made my best performance of the year, 5.90 meters."
Ironically enough, Braz won first place in Rouen last year, where he cleared 5.86 meters.
Next month, Braz will be competing at the indoor pole vault competition at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will take place from March 1 to 4, 2018.
For more information on Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Thiago Braz, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
