Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Sports American swimmer and Olympic hopeful Tate Jackson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about winning Season 2 of the ISL with the Cali Condors, and his future plans, which include the U.S. Olympic Trials. "I was really happy that we won. It was a good experience," he reiterated. "I was happy to get the opportunity to be in the relay in the ISL finals." Jackson praised General Manager Jason Lezak and Head Coach Jonty Skinner. "I learned a lot from them. Jonty is a legend, he gave me great feedback and videos on how to improve my swimming," he said. He shared that he went to the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. "Justin Ress did really well at the TYR Pro Swim Series event in Richmond, in the back and the free. He is coming for me in my own event," Jackson said about the free. In 2021, his goals are to do better with his nutrition, as well as to keep on swimming. "Nutrition is a common one. We are still college-aged guys," he said. Jackson is looking forward to competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials this June. "I am pretty happy with the way that they decided to run it," he said. "I like the format, I am excited and I am really looking forward to the Trials." To learn more about American swimmer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tate Jackson (@brotateo) He was thrilled to win the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL) with the Cali Condors. "That was pretty incredible, actually. It was a really cool experience," he admitted."I was really happy that we won. It was a good experience," he reiterated. "I was happy to get the opportunity to be in the relay in the ISL finals."Jackson praised General Manager Jason Lezak and Head Coach Jonty Skinner. "I learned a lot from them. Jonty is a legend, he gave me great feedback and videos on how to improve my swimming," he said.He shared that he went to the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. "Justin Ress did really well at the TYR Pro Swim Series event in Richmond, in the back and the free. He is coming for me in my own event," Jackson said about the free.In 2021, his goals are to do better with his nutrition, as well as to keep on swimming. "Nutrition is a common one. We are still college-aged guys," he said.Jackson is looking forward to competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials this June. "I am pretty happy with the way that they decided to run it," he said. "I like the format, I am excited and I am really looking forward to the Trials."To learn more about American swimmer Tate Jackson , follow him on Instagram More about Tate Jackson, isl, Swimmer, Olympic, Trials Tate Jackson isl Swimmer Olympic Trials US American