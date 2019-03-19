Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Swiss high jumper Loic Gasch chatted with Digital Journal about his athletic career in track and field. He offered advice for young and aspiring high jumpers and spoke about how technology has changed the sport. Gasch is drawn to the high jump due to its fluidity when all things are put in place one after the other. This allows him to take off in an effort to go higher and higher; moreover, to be more and more relaxed while the bar goes up. Regarding his proudest professional moments, Gasch said, "I think one of the moments I'm most proud of was my qualification for the final of the 2018 European Championships in Berlin. Swiss high jumper Loic Gasch Daniel Mitchell Each day, Gasch is motivated by his desire to go higher, as well as to train harder in order to see the results. "The high jump is so complex from a technical and physical standpoint. We must always adapt, think to succeed and make the jump," he said. On the impact of technology on the sport of high jump, he said, "Technology has changed a lot the high jump with the arrival of the mattress so the Fosbury Flop could be set up. Following that, the new technology does not change the high jump much. I think there are more changes in the races." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an athlete, Gasch said, "The biggest technology I use are my socks of all colors and my coaches do the rest. We integrate a part of electrostimulation in the training, especially to help my body regenerate." For young high jumpers, he encouraged them to "choose the right socks," as well as "to work a lot" and with that, they will realize their dreams. Gasch defined the word success and "believing," and he thanked his fans for all of their support. "The adventure just started," he said. On his plans for 2019, Gasch said, "My 2019 season is going to be a bit special firstly because I come back from a big injury. Secondly, because all my team to change with new coaches and classmates. So my goas will be to regain my level back, and to qualify for the World Championships in Doha."Gasch is drawn to the high jump due to its fluidity when all things are put in place one after the other. This allows him to take off in an effort to go higher and higher; moreover, to be more and more relaxed while the bar goes up.Regarding his proudest professional moments, Gasch said, "I think one of the moments I'm most proud of was my qualification for the final of the 2018 European Championships in Berlin.Each day, Gasch is motivated by his desire to go higher, as well as to train harder in order to see the results. "The high jump is so complex from a technical and physical standpoint. We must always adapt, think to succeed and make the jump," he said.On the impact of technology on the sport of high jump, he said, "Technology has changed a lot the high jump with the arrival of the mattress so the Fosbury Flop could be set up. Following that, the new technology does not change the high jump much. I think there are more changes in the races."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an athlete, Gasch said, "The biggest technology I use are my socks of all colors and my coaches do the rest. We integrate a part of electrostimulation in the training, especially to help my body regenerate."For young high jumpers, he encouraged them to "choose the right socks," as well as "to work a lot" and with that, they will realize their dreams.Gasch defined the word success and "believing," and he thanked his fans for all of their support. "The adventure just started," he said. More about Loic Gasch, Swiss, high jumper, track and field More news from Loic Gasch Swiss high jumper track and field