American swimmer Sherridon Dressel chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), where she joined the Cali Condors. Sherridon extolled her team's General Manager, Jason Lezak. "I've been looking up to Jason Lezak since I was a little kid," she said. "I was starstruck when he reached out to me to be a part of this team. Jason will forever be remembered for the best relay race ever. I still get chills watching that 2008 video, it's the greatest of all time. I think we are all in good hands with Jason for sure." She is the younger sister of the world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, who serves as one of the co-captains of the Cali Condors team along with Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Olivia Smoliga. "I've also always looked up to Olivia Smoliga. She has been a huge inspiration to me. The fact that she's a captain doesn't even surprise me, so many people are inspired by her. Olivia is a great leader and a great mentor," she said. Sherridon Dressel Courtney Culbreath On life in quarantine, she said, "Life in quarantine has been challenging, but everyone has been in the same boat though. This year is so different than last year. It gives you a different perspective and more gratitude for the sport and your teammates. Having that break gave people an emotional reset from constantly going 100 percent in practice. It forced everyone to sit back, relax, and look at things from a different perspective." She revealed that the backstroke is her personal favorite stroke in swimming. "I love the underwater aspect of it, it allows you to breathe, and it's my favorite," she said. Each day, she is motivated simply by having the opportunity to swim. "I come to practice every day with a purpose and a goal in mind," she said. "I want to keep pursuing my goals in swimming. I have such incredible teammates and I know they will push me harder every single day. I want to give my all to the Cali Condors team." Sherridon Dressel Courtney Culbreath For young and aspiring swimmers, she said, "Have fun in the moment. Enjoy your teammates and remind yourself of why you are doing what you are doing, and find the joy in the sport. Appreciate your coaches, family, and everyone around you. Swimming is such an incredible sport." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Being Present." "Being patient with myself and being in the moment is such a huge challenge for me, sometimes," she explained. She listed "What's My Age Again?" as her personal favorite Blink-182 song. Sherridon defined the word success as "trying your hardest, giving it your all, and looking back and being proud of what you've done." 