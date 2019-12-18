Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World-renowned swimmer Shane Ryan, who competes for Ireland, chatted with Digital Journal about the International Swimming League (ISL) and competing for the Los Angeles Current. Lately, Ryan has been shattering Irish records in swimming. He feels that the ISL, in general, is making swimmers more motivated and more driven as it is raising awareness for the sport of swimming. He noted that everybody that he knew growing up, swam, and even in Europe, there are so many swimmers there. "They can all relate to swimming," he said. "I've seen a huge influx of swimmers in Ireland. Swimming is a life skill." Ryan had the warmest remarks about his team's General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg. "Lenny was a backstroker himself so it is great to have him as a manager. He understands what we go through and what we've been through. He understands the ins and the outs of swimming. Lenny is not only a world-class medalist but he is also a world-class leader. That's why we are all one big family," he said. 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships, Ryan claimed the bronze medal in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 23.12 seconds. For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Find something that you love, and they nurture it. The best coach is yourself. It's all on you. Try to improve yourself as a person and as a swimmer, and when you do both of those things you will go a long way." Ryan is drawn to the backstroke since it's a stroke that allows you to "breathe." "I always say that swimming is a controlled state of drowning but with the backstroke, you can breathe a little bit. It's a little bit easier," he said. Each day, he is motivated by his ambition to work hard and make himself better. His plans for 2020 are to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Perseverance." For his fans and supporters, Ryan said, "We just love all the fan support. Hopefully, we can meet and greet everyone." Ryan defined the word success as a blend of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. To learn more about Shane Ryan, follow him on Ryan loves being a part of the Los Angeles Current since it brings back the college team atmosphere. "We have a really solid team. We really do. In the ISL meets you swim for your team, and everyone just melted in one big family," he said. "After the first race, you were cheering for everyone in your team and it was just great."He feels that the ISL, in general, is making swimmers more motivated and more driven as it is raising awareness for the sport of swimming. He noted that everybody that he knew growing up, swam, and even in Europe, there are so many swimmers there. "They can all relate to swimming," he said. "I've seen a huge influx of swimmers in Ireland. Swimming is a life skill."Ryan had the warmest remarks about his team's General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg. "Lenny was a backstroker himself so it is great to have him as a manager. He understands what we go through and what we've been through. He understands the ins and the outs of swimming. Lenny is not only a world-class medalist but he is also a world-class leader. That's why we are all one big family," he said.2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships, Ryan claimed the bronze medal in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 23.12 seconds.For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Find something that you love, and they nurture it. The best coach is yourself. It's all on you. Try to improve yourself as a person and as a swimmer, and when you do both of those things you will go a long way."Ryan is drawn to the backstroke since it's a stroke that allows you to "breathe." "I always say that swimming is a controlled state of drowning but with the backstroke, you can breathe a little bit. It's a little bit easier," he said.Each day, he is motivated by his ambition to work hard and make himself better.His plans for 2020 are to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Perseverance."For his fans and supporters, Ryan said, "We just love all the fan support. Hopefully, we can meet and greet everyone."Ryan defined the word success as a blend of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.To learn more about Shane Ryan, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Shane Ryan, los angeles current, Swimmer, isl, Olympic games Shane Ryan los angeles current Swimmer isl Olympic games Olympics