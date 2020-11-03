Email
article imageSam Kendricks to participate in 2021 Texas Expo Explosion

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Sports
Pole vault fans are in for a New Year'streat. On January 1, 2021, two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will be a part of the Texas Expo Explosion.
It will take place on Friday night on January 1 at 6 p.m. This Expo Explosion event is a part of "Kanstet Portable Runways Presents" and it will feature world-class pole vault coach Scott Kendricks narrating (and offering training tips), as well as a pre-meet workout by Sam Kendricks, where people can learn how Kendricks prepares for a meet.
It will consist of a question and answer (Q&A) session with both Sam and Scott Kendricks.
Kendricks is a two-time world champion in the sport, an American Record holder (in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault), and the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.
To learn more about the 2021 Texas Expo Explosion event, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sam Kendricks back in February of 2020.
More about Sam Kendricks, Texas Expo Explosion, pole vaulter, World champion
 
