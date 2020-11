Two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks Scott Kendricks

Sam Kendricks wins the men's pole vault competition in Doha, Qatar Daniel Mitchell

Sam Kendricks Daniel Mitchell

It will take place on Friday night on January 1 at 6 p.m. This Expo Explosion event is a part of "Kanstet Portable Runways Presents" and it will feature world-class pole vault coach Scott Kendricks narrating (and offering training tips), as well as a pre-meet workout by Sam Kendricks, where people can learn how Kendricks prepares for a meet.It will consist of a question and answer (Q&A) session with both Sam and Scott Kendricks Kendricks is a two-time world champion in the sport, an American Record holder (in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault ), and the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.To learn more about the 2021 Texas Expo Explosion event, check out its official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sam Kendricks back in February of 2020.