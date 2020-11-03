It will take place on Friday night on January 1 at 6 p.m. This Expo Explosion
event is a part of "Kanstet Portable Runways Presents" and it will feature world-class pole vault coach Scott Kendricks narrating (and offering training tips), as well as a pre-meet workout by Sam Kendricks, where people can learn how Kendricks prepares for a meet.
Two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks
Scott Kendricks
It will consist of a question and answer (Q&A) session with both Sam and Scott Kendricks
.
Kendricks
Sam Kendricks wins the men's pole vault competition in Doha, Qatar
Daniel Mitchell
is a two-time world champion in the sport, an American Record holder (in both the indoor
and outdoor pole vault
), and the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.
To learn more about the 2021 Texas Expo Explosion event, check out its official website
.
Sam Kendricks
Daniel Mitchell