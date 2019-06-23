Email
article imageRyan Murphy to compete for Los Angeles Current ‏as part of ISL

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Sports
Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy will be competing for Los Angeles Current as part of the International Swimming League (ISL).
Aside from Murphy, LA Current will consist of such professional swimmers as Kathleen Baker, Michael Chadwick, Jack Conger, Ella Eastin, Matt Grevers, Ryan Held, Chase Kalisz, Blake Pieroni, Josh Prenot, Andrew Seliskar, Tom Shields, and Leah Smith, among others.
This past May, as part of International Water Safety Day, Murphy shared his water safety tips.
One month prior to that, Murphy joined forces with the Goldfish Swim School, in order to raise awareness on water safety and drowning prevention. Murphy sat down and chatted with Digital Journal about his partnership with the Goldfish Swim School.
To learn more about Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram.
For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
