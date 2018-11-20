Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Sports New York - On November 19, three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer and world record holder Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal at the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. Murphy was the biggest winner of the night, where he took home three Golden Goggle awards, which included wins for "Male Race of the Year" for his 100 meter backstroke victory at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, "Relay Performance of the Year," where he competed as part of the men's 4 x 100 medley relay race at the Pan Pacs in Tokyo, as well as for the prestigious "Male Athlete of the Year" award. American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy Gary Hahn Towards the end of his 2018 Golden Goggle acceptance speech, Murphy remarked, "It is such an honor competing for Team USA. It's the best country in the world. It's the best swim team in the world. I definitely don't take it lightly competing and representing the U.S. Go USA." This past September, Murphy and fellow Olympian On his plans for future,, Murphy revealed that he will be competing at the 2018 FINA World Swimming Championships, which will take place in mid-December in Hangzhou, China. "I will be heading there in two weeks, and then, I am back to training," he said. Murphy defined the word success as "Reaching your potential." "I am really passionate about personal development in all aspects of your life. Reaching your potential as a human being, as an athlete and as a friend. That's my definition of success," he concluded. For more information on USA Swimming, check out its To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Murphy, follow him on The award ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, and this annual GALA benefits the USA Swimming Foundation. "It is cool to come back here at a time when we are training really hard. It breaks up the season a little bit and it reminds us why we are doing the training that we are doing," Murphy said.Murphy was the biggest winner of the night, where he took home three Golden Goggle awards, which included wins for "Male Race of the Year" for his 100 meter backstroke victory at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, "Relay Performance of the Year," where he competed as part of the men's 4 x 100 medley relay race at the Pan Pacs in Tokyo, as well as for the prestigious "Male Athlete of the Year" award.Towards the end of his 2018 Golden Goggle acceptance speech, Murphy remarked, "It is such an honor competing for Team USA. It's the best country in the world. It's the best swim team in the world. I definitely don't take it lightly competing and representing the U.S. Go USA."This past September, Murphy and fellow Olympian Jacob Pebley hosted their two-day Back 2 Back Swim Camp at the Rinconada Park Pool in Palo Alto, California. "It was cool," he admitted. "It's nice to own something myself. That's something Jacob and I put a lot of work and effort into, and we are hoping that we can continue to build off of that," he added.On his plans for future,, Murphy revealed that he will be competing at the 2018 FINA World Swimming Championships, which will take place in mid-December in Hangzhou, China. "I will be heading there in two weeks, and then, I am back to training," he said.Murphy defined the word success as "Reaching your potential." "I am really passionate about personal development in all aspects of your life. Reaching your potential as a human being, as an athlete and as a friend. That's my definition of success," he concluded.For more information on USA Swimming, check out its official website To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Murphy, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Ryan murphy, Swimmer, Golden Goggle, Awards, Olympic Ryan murphy Swimmer Golden Goggle Awards Olympic World record