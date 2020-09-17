Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Sports Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), the Goldfish Swim School, and the commonalities that he sees among champions. "Lenny is an incredible role model for me and every time I see him I try to pick his train. The way that we approach things is very similar. We are totally on the same page in the way that we think. Growing up, he was an idol of mine and now I consider him a friend and a mentor. It's cool to see how life works itself out," Murphy added. He acknowledged that #RecesswithRyan went "great." "We did that in the beginning of COVID-19 because I was getting a tons of DMs from parents and kids asked 'what can we do right now since we don't have access to a pool' and 'how do we stay in shape.' I put those videos out to answer those questions to the general public, and I think it turned out really well. There were kids that got super into it and they posted their workout challenge videos and that was a really good thing. The reason I use social media is to engage with fans." Murphy praised the Instagram ryan_f_murphy here. I’m taking over the #GoldfishSwimSchool Instagram account today! Head over to Goldfish’s Instagram Story and follow along to learn about my Olympic journey, and look for details on how you can win a signed Goldfish t-shirt from me! A post shared by goldfishswimschool) on Sep 1, 2020 at 8:01am PDT In the following Instagram video, Murphy offered his top three water safety tips. Instagram ryan_f_murphy is here to make a splash in your feed with three #watersafety tips. #GoldfishSwimSchool #WaterSafetyMonth A post shared by goldfishswimschool) on May 22, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT Regarding the commonalities that he sees among champions, he remarked, "I extend this to business leaders and anybody who has achieved a high level of success in anything. Some of those are a good ability to be self-aware and to plan. That's the first step. Second, there is a relentless pursuit of excellence. The best are unwilling to accept failure, they continue to work at something until they get it right. That drive and stubbornness to be successful really separates them from the pack. Finally, it's how they deal with pressure: the best are able to stay the same under pressure." "For the best, their game is always on and their brain is always operating at 100 percent. When the pressure is really high, the best have no falloff, they just continue to do what they always do. They have this inherent confidence that no matter what is going on they can still perform at the highest level," he added. Ryan Murphy Jack Spitser On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Getting Better Every Day." "Getting better as a human being (I am really happy of the person I am today), I am really happy with my endeavors outside of the pool and I am really happy with my friendships, my golf game, and swimming as well. I am really motivated to just be better and that's what I am doing every day," he explained. Speaking of champions, Murphy was recently featured in the Webby-nominated " When asked what his personal favorite Blink-182 song is, he responded, "What's My Age Again?" "My favorite song in that genre is 'Ocean Avenue' by Yellowcard. They are great," he said. Murphy concluded about the Goldfish Swim School, "A lot of their schools are reopening right now, and they are impressive in every turn. Their health protocols are impressive and so is their ability to bounce back and weather this storm. I am super optimistic for the future of that company. I am really excited to be a part of it." To learn more about world record holder swimmer Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram and his website