By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Sports Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy participated in a fundraiser for the Goldfish Swim School in January of 2020, which was held in Closter, New Jersey. They raised money for the "Float It Forward" campaign. The world-renowned swimmer, who serves as the ambassador of the swim franchise, took a break from Olympic training and he visited the Lee family, which is made up of four children (whose ages range from two to seven), and these kids are members of the Goldfish Swim School. "This is what it is all about: being able to do what I love while giving back to such a great cause," Murphy said, prior to noting that every dollar raised through the "Float It Forward" campaign helps children across the country to learn to swim and be safer in and around the water. "I am so appreciative of all of the generous donors who support this mission," Murphy expressed. The Lee family was randomly selected as grand prize winners of the Goldfish Swim School's recent giveback sweepstakes. The "Gift the Gold Medal Experience" fundraising campaign raised approximately $10,000, in an effort to benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. As a result, the total "Float It Forward" donations amount to $220,000. The Goldfish Swim School is a part of the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, and they are committed to raising one million dollars for the "Make a Splash" initiative by the year 2024. Chris McCuiston, the CEO and co-Founder of the Goldfish Swim School remarked that it is "such an honor" to watch their franchisees, team members and the communities they serve rally around this cause. In 2019, Murphy was a part of the inaugural International Swimming Leauge (ISL), where he competed for the Los Angeles Current, with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager. To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website and Facebook page