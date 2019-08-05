Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Sports Stanford - World-class swimmer Ryan Lochte is back. He competed at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, where he won the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM). A decorated U.S. swimmer, Lochte acknowledged that each time he got up on the blocks and raced, it was the "hardest thing." He is just getting that feeling back and he is just racing. His competitive edge is slowing coming back and it "feels good" for Lochte. "I don’t know half the swimmers I’m swimming against because they are all 10 years younger than me," he admitted. "I mean it's fun just getting on those blocks and racing again and just being happy again with the sport," he added. Lochte shared that he lost that mojo a while ago and he is now finally getting it back. "I guess you can say I owe it to my family because I am doing it for them," he said. He noted that he goes to every swim meet and treats them all the same, whether they are the Olympics, worlds, nationals or even little age group swim meets. "I just go out there and have fun because that's what swimming is all about," he said. When asked on how this race felt, he shared that ever since his daughter was born, the past five to six weeks, he hasn't really been at the pool. His main focus at the moment has been his family. "Family is everything to me, but this was a starting point that I needed to see where I'm at. I am going to be a lot better next year," he foreshadowed. Read More: 12-time Olympic medalist Lochte won the 200 meter individual medley race at the U.S. nationals with a time of 1:57.76. This win marks Lochte's first national championship title since 2014. He holds the world record (1:54.00), the American record and the U.S. Open record (1:54.56) in the men's 200 meter individual medley.A decorated U.S. swimmer, Lochte acknowledged that each time he got up on the blocks and raced, it was the "hardest thing." He is just getting that feeling back and he is just racing. His competitive edge is slowing coming back and it "feels good" for Lochte."I don’t know half the swimmers I’m swimming against because they are all 10 years younger than me," he admitted. "I mean it's fun just getting on those blocks and racing again and just being happy again with the sport," he added.Lochte shared that he lost that mojo a while ago and he is now finally getting it back. "I guess you can say I owe it to my family because I am doing it for them," he said.He noted that he goes to every swim meet and treats them all the same, whether they are the Olympics, worlds, nationals or even little age group swim meets. "I just go out there and have fun because that's what swimming is all about," he said.When asked on how this race felt, he shared that ever since his daughter was born, the past five to six weeks, he hasn't really been at the pool. His main focus at the moment has been his family. "Family is everything to me, but this was a starting point that I needed to see where I'm at. I am going to be a lot better next year," he foreshadowed.: 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte chatted about his future plans. More about Ryan Lochte, Championships, Swimmer, Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships Ryan Lochte Championships Swimmer Phillips 66 National...