This year, the Back 2 Back Swim Camp will be at a new location and it will feature a new athlete, 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte
that will be joining Jacob Pebley
. It will be held on September 12 and 13 at the University of Houston Natatorium in Houston, Texas.
In an effort to maintain their high-quality experience, they are adding a team of experienced "Back 2 Back Coaches" that will be on the deck and working with the swimmers and the Olympians. Young swimmers can register for this starting on March 11, 2020.
Jacob Pebley and Ryan Lochte
Catie DeLoof
Over the years, other Olympians that have participated in the Back 2 Back Swim Camp included Ryan Murphy
and Olivia Smoliga
.
