Stanford - American swimmer Ryan Held has a major reason to be proud. He won the men's 100 meter freestyle race at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships. He went on to break the championship record twice in one day, where he swam 47.43 in the preliminaries and it was followed by 47.39 seconds in the final, which is the third-fastest time in the globe in 2019. Held had previously won the men's 100 meter freestyle event earlier this year at the TYR Pro Swim Series that took place in Richmond, Virginia. The 24-year-old swimmer Held acknowledged that he was "super stoked" with his time in the morning swim. He shared that all of his previous coaches and his previous teammates were "over the moon" with his performance and they were congratulating him for his achievement. In other Ryan Held news, he will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League, where Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager. Last summer, fellow American swimmer Michael Andrew interviewed Ryan Held for his vlog on his YouTube channel while they were in Monaco.