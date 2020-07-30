By By Karen Graham 56 mins ago in Sports An on-campus party at Rutgers that several athletes attended may have led to the coronavirus outbreak that forced the entire team into a two-week quarantine, it was learned on Wednesday. "We have had several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of Covid-19. ... There's been an outbreak among Rutgers football players with 15 of them currently testing positive," she said during a news conference Wednesday, listing other outbreaks across the state. The Scarlet Knights returned to campus on June 15, and have seen a growing number of cases. Rutgers announced the quarantine and pause of in-person team activities last week after weekly tests brought the team total to 10 coronavirus cases. However, the number of positive tests has now reached 15. Rutgers Football, in a statement on Saturday said it "will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps." "I don't want to get out over my skis here but I believe that the incidents had nothing to do with athletic activity," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said during a news conference Monday. The entire Rutgers football team is in a two-week quarantine after 15 players tested positive for COVID-19.



The state health commissioner, in a press briefing in Trenton on Wednesday said there have been "several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of COVID-19." She included the party at Rutgers as one of a number of gatherings that led to coronavirus outbreaks.

Persichilli added: "These examples that we shared today account for 125 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. Every single one of those cases has the potential to infect other people. Their grandparents, parents, siblings, friends, love ones, and if anyone of them have underlying conditions ... the result could be fatal."

In other news, Michigan State's entire football team has been in quarantine since July 24 after a second staff member and one athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine will last for 14 days.

"As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19," the school said in a prepared statement. "The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes."