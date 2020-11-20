Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Sports On November 20, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos participated in a virtual mixed zone for the International Swimming League (ISL) with the General Managers of the teams. The final will be held this weekend in Budapest, Hungary. Rob Woodhouse, General Manager of London Roar Photo Courtesy of ISL When asked if there were any moments that helped define the London Roar team, going into the finals, Woodhouse said, "I suppose there were quite a few. It wasn't so much the opposition we were competing against. I wouldn't specify a specific moment but what I saw after each meet, was an increased belief from the athletes in what they could achieve, and overcoming their doubts in terms of performance and being out of the competition for so long. I saw some great performances and some national records and world records. For me, that was the biggest take." James Gibson, MBE acknowledged that for him, it was how his team responded to the defeat in the first match. "The team came together a lot stronger and they did well in the next four rounds, and in the semi-final meet, we had 60 percent performances that were season's bests for the athletes. Our athletes were swimming better and better and they are progressing as they go through," he said. James Gibson, MBE, Head Coach of Energy Standard Photo Courtesy of ISL Gibson added that seeing Sarah Sjöström come back stronger than ever was "a big benefit for the team." "Also, being able to win matches without Sarah and Florent at times, actually gave us a lot more confidence going into the final, especially knowing that everyone will be at their best," he said. The General Managers of the four remaining teams Cali Condors (Jason Lezak), Energy Standard (James Gibson, MBE), Los Angeles Current (Lenny Krayzelburg), and Rob Woodhouse (London Roar) were all a part of this virtual mixed zone. This journalist had the chance to speak with Woodhouse and Gibson.When asked if there were any moments that helped define the London Roar team, going into the finals, Woodhouse said, "I suppose there were quite a few. It wasn't so much the opposition we were competing against. I wouldn't specify a specific moment but what I saw after each meet, was an increased belief from the athletes in what they could achieve, and overcoming their doubts in terms of performance and being out of the competition for so long. I saw some great performances and some national records and world records. For me, that was the biggest take."James Gibson, MBE acknowledged that for him, it was how his team responded to the defeat in the first match. "The team came together a lot stronger and they did well in the next four rounds, and in the semi-final meet, we had 60 percent performances that were season's bests for the athletes. Our athletes were swimming better and better and they are progressing as they go through," he said.Gibson added that seeing Sarah Sjöström come back stronger than ever was "a big benefit for the team." "Also, being able to win matches without Sarah and Florent at times, actually gave us a lot more confidence going into the final, especially knowing that everyone will be at their best," he said. More about Rob Woodhouse, James Gibson, MBE, isl, season 2, Final Rob Woodhouse James Gibson MBE isl season 2 Final International Swimmi...