Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Lyon - Team USA has a major reason to celebrate. On July 7, the American soccer players were victorious in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Lyon, France. Team USA beat the Netherlands with a score of 2-0. This marked their second consecutive victory, as well as the USA's fourth overall FIFA Women's World Cup title. Megan Rapinoe scored a penalty kick and midfielder Rose Lavelle secured a subsequent goal as the U.S. triumphed over The Netherlands. Coach Jill Ellis serves as the head coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team, and she made history as the first manager to win two FIFA Women's World Cup titles. In 2015, the USA also won over Japan with a score of 5-2. Ironically enough, the 2019 Women's World Cup final took place on the same day as the 2019 Copa America Final was taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. That men's soccer game featured Brazil vs. Peru. In other FIFA news, the 2022 World Cup will be at Qatar, with 32 nations expected to compete. To learn more about the FIFA Women's World Cup, check out the official website. The final took place at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu, a suburb of Lyon, France. This competition was the eighth final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.