article imageReview: Tom Shields wins two gold medals at 2019 Pan American Games Special

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Sports
Lima - American swimmer Tom Shields has a lot to be proud at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. He won two gold medals for Team USA.
On August 7, Shields won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 51.59 seconds. Luis Martínez of Guatemala came in second place with 51.63 seconds, while Vinicius Lanza claimed the bronze with 51.88 seconds.
More recently, on August 10, Shields also helped Team USA win the gold medal in the men's 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay race, where they won with a time of 3:30.25, setting a Pan American Games record. Shields swam in the relay final along with such swimmers as Daniel Carr, Nic Fink, and Nathan Adrian.
On setting a Pan American Games record, Shields remarked that he was "happy." "I think this has been a really good week for all of us," Sheilds admitted.
Nathan Adrian acknowledged that they "walked up with a really good relay." "You get a lot of confidence by having guys like [Daniel Carr, Nic Fink and Tom Shields] going before me. They got me a little bit of a lead and I just had to hang on," Adrian explained.
At the 2019 Pan American Games, Team USA is in the lead in the swimming competitions on the medal table. They have won a total of 21 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and nine bronze medals, bringing their grand total of medals to 45 medals.
In other Tom Shields news, as Digital Journal reported, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist signed with the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League, where Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager.
