article imageReview: Thiago Braz scores comeback in Monaco, clears 5.92 meters Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On July 12, Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz had a major reason to be proud. He scored a major comeback in the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco.
A Brazilian pole vaulter, Braz was able to clear 5.92 meters in the men's pole vault competition, which is a new season best. He did that on his first try and then attempted 6.02 meters three times with no further success. Braz finished in third place in the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco.
Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek came in first place with a world-leading mark and new personal best of 6.02 meters. Lisek improved his previous personal best of 6.01 meters that he cleared last week in Lausanne. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis finished in second place with 5.92 meters on countback.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Braz made history where he cleared 6.03 meters and set an Olympic record. He bested the world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who came in second place with 5.98 meters.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Thiago Braz back in March of 2019, where he spoke about his motivations, offered advice to young and aspiring pole vaulters and he opened up about the impact of technology on the sport of pole vault.
