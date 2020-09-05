Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz claimed third place in the men's pole vault competition at the Diamond League in Lausanne 2020. Last month, Braz competed in an international sports competition, where he wore a safety mask, in an effort to protect against the Coronavirus. He competed alongside such athletes as his training mate, Filipino pole vaulter Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena EJ Obiena The live-streamed, virtual and global competition was hosted by Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products. At that competition, which took place remotely, Braz won first place with a jump of 5.70 meters, and Obiena finished in second place with a clearance of 5.60 meters. Thiago Braz Joerg Oegerli He leaped over 5.72 meters, which was a new season best for Braz . American pole vaulter and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks finished in second place with a clearance of 6.02 meters, while world record holder Mondo Duplantis eclipsed 6.07 meters for a new world leading mark and outdoor personal best.Last month, Braz competed in an international sports competition, where he wore a safety mask, in an effort to protect against the Coronavirus. He competed alongside such athletes as his training mate, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena , as well as American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig and Paweł Wojciechowski The live-streamed, virtual and global competition was hosted by Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products.At that competition, which took place remotely, Braz won first place with a jump of 5.70 meters, and Obiena finished in second place with a clearance of 5.60 meters. More about Thiago Braz, lausanne, diamond league, Sam Kendricks Thiago Braz lausanne diamond league Sam Kendricks