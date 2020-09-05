Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Thiago Braz claims 3rd place at Diamond League Lausanne 2020 Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz claimed third place in the men's pole vault competition at the Diamond League in Lausanne 2020.
He leaped over 5.72 meters, which was a new season best for Braz. American pole vaulter and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks finished in second place with a clearance of 6.02 meters, while world record holder Mondo Duplantis eclipsed 6.07 meters for a new world leading mark and outdoor personal best.
Last month, Braz competed in an international sports competition, where he wore a safety mask, in an effort to protect against the Coronavirus. He competed alongside such athletes as his training mate, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena, as well as American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig and Paweł Wojciechowski.
Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena
Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena
EJ Obiena
The live-streamed, virtual and global competition was hosted by Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products.
At that competition, which took place remotely, Braz won first place with a jump of 5.70 meters, and Obiena finished in second place with a clearance of 5.60 meters.
Thiago Braz
Thiago Braz
Joerg Oegerli
More about Thiago Braz, lausanne, diamond league, Sam Kendricks
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump cracks down on anti-racism training as 'propaganda'
Hometown left deflated but still hopeful after Messi snub
Op-Ed: Former administration officials verify Trump's remarks are true
Coronavirus: Should men mask up when using a urinal?
Greta Bellamacina talks 'Hurt by Paradise' film and digital age Special
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
U.S. House vote to legalize cannabis expected during September
Stolen Fortnite accounts sold on $1 billion black market Special
Q&A: As Colleges move classes online, is this value for money? Special
Western states bake in 'life-threatening' heat wave this weekend