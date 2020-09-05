He leaped over 5.72 meters, which was a new season best for Braz
. American pole vaulter and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks
finished in second place with a clearance of 6.02 meters, while world record holder Mondo Duplantis
eclipsed 6.07 meters for a new world leading mark and outdoor personal best.
Last month, Braz competed in an international sports competition, where he wore a safety mask, in an effort to protect against the Coronavirus. He competed alongside such athletes as his training mate, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena
, as well as American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig and Paweł Wojciechowski
.
The live-streamed, virtual and global competition was hosted by Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products.
At that competition, which took place remotely, Braz won first place with a jump of 5.70 meters, and Obiena finished in second place with a clearance of 5.60 meters.
