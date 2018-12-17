Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Hangzhou - The swimmers of Team USA have a major reason to be proud. They claimed the most medals (and gold medals) at the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China. Ryan Murphy JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Blake Pieroni triumphed in the 200 meter freestyle, winning the gold medal, and Ryan Murphy reigned supreme in the 100 meter backstroke. Murphy also took home silver medals in the 50 meter and 200 meter backstroke events respectively. In the women's swimming events, Olivia Smoliga won both the 50 meter and 100 meter backstroke, while Lisa Bratton won the 200 meter backstroke. Annie Lazor was victorious in the 200 meter breastroke and Kelsi Dahlia won the gold in the 100 meter butterfly. The ladies of Team USA also won the following relays: 4×50 meter freestyle, 4×100 meter freestyle, the 4×50 meter medley and the 4×100 meter medley, thus proving that they are a true force to be reckoned with. 19-year-old swimmer Michael Andrew, Ryan Held, Caeleb Dressel and Michael Chadwick were an integral part of the wins in the swimming relay races. Team USA won a total of 36 medals, 17 of which were gold, 15 were silver, and four were bronze. In the men's swimming events, Caeleb Dressel won the gold in the men's 100 meter freestyle, and he secured silver medals in the 50 meter freestyle and the 100 meter butterfly respectively. Josh Prenot claimed the silver medal in the 200 meter individual medley.Blake Pieroni triumphed in the 200 meter freestyle, winning the gold medal, and Ryan Murphy reigned supreme in the 100 meter backstroke. Murphy also took home silver medals in the 50 meter and 200 meter backstroke events respectively.In the women's swimming events, Olivia Smoliga won both the 50 meter and 100 meter backstroke, while Lisa Bratton won the 200 meter backstroke. Annie Lazor was victorious in the 200 meter breastroke and Kelsi Dahlia won the gold in the 100 meter butterfly. The ladies of Team USA also won the following relays: 4×50 meter freestyle, 4×100 meter freestyle, the 4×50 meter medley and the 4×100 meter medley, thus proving that they are a true force to be reckoned with. Team USA also won gold medals in the 4×100 meter medley, 4×50 meter and the 4×100 meter freestyle relays. In the mixed relay events, Team USA was victorious in both the 4×50 meter freestyle and the 4×50 meter medley relays, where they set world records.19-year-old swimmer Michael Andrew, Ryan Held, Caeleb Dressel and Michael Chadwick were an integral part of the wins in the swimming relay races. More about Team usa, China, Swimmers, Swimming, Gold Team usa China Swimmers Swimming Gold