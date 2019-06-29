By By Markos Papadatos 27 mins ago in Sports Minsk - As of June 29, Switzerland has won nine medals at the 2019 European Games, which are taking place in Minsk, Belarus, until tomorrow, June 30. Switzerland's overall medal table featured three gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals. This included a bronze medal win in Swiss long jumper Céline Schwarzentruber competing in the women's long jump at the 2019 European Games Daniel Mitchell Swiss shooters Christen Nina and Jan Lochbihler claimed the gold medal in the Mixed Team 50 meter Rifle. 20-year-old Robin Froidevaux was also victorious with a gold and bronze medal in cycling; moreover, Marlen Reusser won a gold medal in cycling. Swiss high jumper Roman Sieber Daniel Mitchell While Switzerland did not win any medals in Athletics, several athletes that competed in the track and field events at Dinamo Stadium included long jumper Céline Schwarzentruber, sprinter Samantha Dagry, javelin thrower Lena Meyer, high jumper Roman Sieber, and sprinter Luca Flück, among others. Swiss sprinter Samantha Dagry at the 2019 European Games Daniel Mitchell To learn more about the 2019 European Games in Minsk, check out their The 2019 European Games in Minsk featured over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries in 15 different sports. 78 athletes were selected to represent Switzerland at this year's games. They were officially opened by President Alexander Lukashenko.Switzerland's overall medal table featured three gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals. This included a bronze medal win in beach soccer Swiss shooters Christen Nina and Jan Lochbihler claimed the gold medal in the Mixed Team 50 meter Rifle. 20-year-old Robin Froidevaux was also victorious with a gold and bronze medal in cycling; moreover, Marlen Reusser won a gold medal in cycling.While Switzerland did not win any medals in Athletics, several athletes that competed in the track and field events at Dinamo Stadium included long jumper Céline Schwarzentruber, sprinter Samantha Dagry, javelin thrower Lena Meyer, high jumper Roman Sieber, and sprinter Luca Flück, among others.To learn more about the 2019 European Games in Minsk, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Switzerland, European Games, 2019, Minsk More news from Switzerland European Games 2019 Minsk