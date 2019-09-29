Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Swimmer Michael Andrew is constantly surrounded by water Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
World-renowned professional swimmer Michael Andrew released his latest vlog on his YouTube channel on September 26, 2019.
Andrew shows his fans and followers what a day in his life looks like on his day off. Ironically enough, even when he is off, he still enjoys aquatic activities such as surfing and spending time in the open water.
Ever since he and his family left Kansas and moved to California, that has allowed him to develop an even deeper love and appreciation for surfing.
Bryan Mineo, the founder of The Swim Mechanic, makes a cameo in this video. The Swim Mechanic uses a simple, progressive method to have help confidence in swimmers in the open water.
Andrew shared that he will be flying to Budapest soon, where he will kick off a few weeks of traveling and racing. He hinted that there are going to be some fun vlogs.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Andrew won the men's 50 meter butterfly at the World Cup in Singapore.
Andrew is the Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL). His father, Peter Andrew, is the Head Coach, and his mother, Tina Andrew, serves as the General Manager.
To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website.
More about Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Surfing, open water
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Mariella Stockmal talks Global Business and Risk and digital age Special
Trump wants to meet whistleblower in Ukraine scandal
Samsung unveils 'the car of the future' Special
Houthis claim to have captured three Saudi military brigades
Roman Temple of Mithras lies beneath Bloomberg HQ in London Special
Op-Ed: Trump's stooge Rudy Giuliani is the only show in town on Sunday
Iranian Iraq ambassador warns US troops would be targets in a war
SpaceX rocket is designed to go to the Moon, Mars and beyond
New partnership for blockchain technology of electric systems
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen fantastic at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival Special