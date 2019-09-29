World-renowned professional swimmer Michael Andrew released his latest vlog on his YouTube channel on September 26, 2019.
Andrew shows his fans and followers what a day in his life looks like on his day off. Ironically enough, even when he is off, he still enjoys aquatic activities such as surfing and spending time in the open water.
Ever since he and his family left Kansas and moved to California, that has allowed him to develop an even deeper love and appreciation for surfing.
Bryan Mineo, the founder of The Swim Mechanic, makes a cameo in this video. The Swim Mechanic uses a simple, progressive method to have help confidence in swimmers in the open water.
Andrew shared that he will be flying to Budapest soon, where he will kick off a few weeks of traveling and racing. He hinted that there are going to be some fun vlogs.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Andrew won the men's 50 meter butterfly at the World Cup in Singapore.
Andrew is the Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL). His father, Peter Andrew, is the Head Coach, and his mother, Tina Andrew, serves as the General Manager.
To learn more about the New York Breakers, check out their official website.