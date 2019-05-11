Guangzhou
-
World champion swimmer and vlogger Michael Andrew took his fans on a virtual trip to Guangzhou, China, where he competed as part of the FINA Champions Series.
This was the first of the swimmer's three stops in the FINA Champions series. Based on this travel vlog, it is evident that Andrew enjoys racing the fastest swimmers in the world, and he is having fun along the way. It is also great to see Andrew capture neat images that capture the culture of Guangzhou.
"I feel very blessed and grateful to be a professional athlete at this time in the sport. There's a lot of things happening and it's going to be cool to see where it all heads," Andrew expressed, prior to noting that he will be making his next vlog in Turkey.
Andrew used the following technological equipment to make this vlog a reality: a big camera, his main lens, a GoPro Hero 7 Black. For his recovery purposes, after intense practices and competitions, he shared that he uses the Hyperice Hypervolt Portable Massage Device.
In mid-April, as Digital Journal reported, Andrew celebrated his 20th birthday with a vlog.
To learn more about world-class swimmer Michael Andrew, check out his official Instagram page and his YouTube channel.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Michael Andrew's father and coach, Peter Andrew.