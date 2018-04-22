Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Sports New York - In March of 2018, Olympian Steve Prefontaine was posthumously immortalized in the National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame in a ceremony that was held in New York City. "Now, here's a name you would know," the presenter said at the National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame induction ceremony. High school team-mate Ron Apling made commentary on Prefontaine in video footage, where he spoke about how Prefontaine constantly encouraged his team-mates to do well. "Steve worked harder than anybody I've ever known in my life, to get where he did", Apling said, thus praising his indomitable spirit. "I still follow the examples that I learned from Steve," Apling added. The National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame shared that they were delighted to have Steve's sister with them, Linda continued, "Steve's running career didn't begin until his freshman year in high school, and it ended 10 years later. Boy, did he accomplish a lot in such a short period of time." She concluded her eloquent speech with an insightful quote from a paper that her brother [Steve] wrote for a paper that he wrote in high school. The entire video of Linda Prefontaine's acceptance speech may be seen by For more information on Steve Prefontaine and his track and field legacy, check out the Read More: The 44th annual After high school, Prefontaine had set American records from 2,000 meters to 10,000 meters; moreover, at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Prefontaine came in fourth place in the 5,000 meter run."Now, here's a name you would know," the presenter said at the National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame induction ceremony. High school team-mate Ron Apling made commentary on Prefontaine in video footage, where he spoke about how Prefontaine constantly encouraged his team-mates to do well. "Steve worked harder than anybody I've ever known in my life, to get where he did", Apling said, thus praising his indomitable spirit. "I still follow the examples that I learned from Steve," Apling added.The National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame shared that they were delighted to have Steve's sister with them, Linda Prefontaine , who was there to accept the award, in her brother's memory. "I am thrilled to be here, representing my brother, in this inaugural induction," Linda said, graciously. "This is such an honor for my family."Linda continued, "Steve's running career didn't begin until his freshman year in high school, and it ended 10 years later. Boy, did he accomplish a lot in such a short period of time."She concluded her eloquent speech with an insightful quote from a paper that her brother [Steve] wrote for a paper that he wrote in high school.The entire video of Linda Prefontaine's acceptance speech may be seen by clicking here For more information on Steve Prefontaine and his track and field legacy, check out the official homepage : The 44th annual Prefontaine Classic , in honor of the late Steve Prefontaine, will be taking place on May 25 to 26, 2018, in Eugene, Oregon. More about steve prefontaine, High school, track and field, Hall of fame, National steve prefontaine High school track and field Hall of fame National