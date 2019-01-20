Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has a major reason to celebrate. He triumphed over Roger Federer in the 2019 Australian Open. Speaking of Sampras and Federer, there was a similar upset in the Following this intense match, in an on-court interview, Tsitsipas remarked that he is the "happiest man on Earth," and rightfully so. He went on to praise Federer for being a "legend" in tennis, and he noted that he has a great deal of respect for him. To learn more about Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, check out his Tsitsipas bested Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6. Most impressive is the fact that Federer turned professional one month before Tsitsipas was born. Federer was a major role model for Tsitsipas. He grew up watching Federer compete with Pete Sampras.Speaking of Sampras and Federer, there was a similar upset in the 2001 Wimbledon Championships , where Federer beat Sampras in the fourth round. It is interesting how history somewhat repeated itself, and it was a true "changing of the guard" moment.Following this intense match, in an on-court interview, Tsitsipas remarked that he is the "happiest man on Earth," and rightfully so. He went on to praise Federer for being a "legend" in tennis, and he noted that he has a great deal of respect for him. Tsitsipas was born in Athens, Greece, on August 12, 1998, and his passion for the sport of tennis began at the age of three. His father was from Karditsa, Greece and his mother was Russian from Moscow, Russia. Ever since his young years, tennis became his life.To learn more about Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Stefanos Tsitsipas, Roger federer, Tennis, Greek More news from Stefanos Tsitsipas Roger federer Tennis Greek