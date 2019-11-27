Email
article imageReview: Simone Manuel named 'Female Athlete' at 2019 Golden Goggle Awards Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel has a major reason to celebrate. She was crowned "Female Athlete of the Year" at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards.
The 2019 Golden Goggle Awards, presented by the USA Swimming Foundation, were held on November 24 in Los Angeles, California.
In the coveted "Female Athlete of the Year" category, Manuel bested stiff competition from such fellow competitive swimmers as Lilly King, Regan Smith, and Katie Ledecky.
Manuel also took home a second Golden Goggle Award as part of the winning "Relay Performance of the Year" in the women's 4x100 meter medley relay race at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, where the ladies of Team USA set two world records in one race (Regan Smith's opening backstroke leg and overall time). Manuel shared the "Relay Performance of the Year" Golden Goggle Award with Lilly King, Regan Smith, and Kelsi Dahlia.
At the 2019 World Championships, Manuel won a total of seven medals for Team USA, which included four gold medals and three silver medals. If that weren't enough, she set three American records and two world records in those races in Gwangju (both individual and relays).
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel in May of 2019 about the USA Swimming Foundation.
More about simone manuel, Golden Goggle Awards, Olympic, Swimmer
 
